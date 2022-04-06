BUTLER — A longtime Butler industry is reportedly closing its doors in July, leaving more than 100 employees looking to find work.
CJ Automotive, 100 Commerce St., has been part of the Butler community since 1952, and its DeKalb County roots go back to just after World War II.
Forever known locally as “the jack factory,” Universal Tool & Stamping Co. Inc. began operations in Butler in 1952 under ownership of the Mayer family, including longtime president Donnie Mayer.
In December 2014, Swedish-based CJ Automotive acquired the business and has operated it since then. At the time of the acquisition, the Butler facility produced jacks, pedal assemblies, brake levers and shifter assemblies for several automotive customers.
The closure was confirmed Tuesday by an unidentified employee. Mayor Mike Hartman met last week with local president and CEO Ray Bomya about the situation. Attempts to reach Bomya were unsuccessful.
“We received word that they were closing,” Hartman said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It definitely sets you back.
“We’ve had so many wins here lately. This one is a gut punch when you talk about 107 people losing their jobs, and a lot of the employees have been there for 20, 25, 30 years.
“I consider it a legacy company. It’s one of the longest-tenured companies in the City of Butler,” Hartman stated. “You hate to see it go by the wayside. It’s bad for the City of Butler.”
The company was established in Spencerville on Jan. 25, 1946 by R.B. Pratt before it relocated to Butler. In 1987, the business was acquired by Acme Steel. Subsequent owners included DURA Automotive and Autoline Industries before it was purchased by CJ Automotive in 2014.
Hartman anticipates a job fair will take place at some point to help the displaced workers.
The mayor said he has been approached by two industries who also heard about the possible closure and have made inquiries to see if the skills of CJ Automotive’s employees could translate into their workplaces.
Hartman is also concerned how the plant closure will affect Norco, a company that produces parts for Forest River. Norco utilizes part of the CJ Automotive manufacturing space for its work.
“This could be a real trickle-down effect if it hits full stride,” he said. “Hopefully Norco and CJ can come to some type of agreement to keep working in there for the foreseeable future.
“I know (Norco is) interested in getting their own building … in the meantime, they still have to maintain production.”
A phone message to a Norco representative was not returned.
As of Wednesday, no Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) had been posted on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s website. WARN guidelines require employers to provide employees 60 days notice in advance of a plant closure.
