BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has released the names of its honor roll students for the second-quarter grading period ending Dec. 18, 2020.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Bryson Edsall, Gavin Fradenburg, Austin Halferty, Hans Hankey and Kolten Robertson.
Honor roll
Sienna Blevins, Alisyn Bowman, Arian Brown, Owyn Brown, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Aiden Elliott, Evelyn Garman, Brilee Hayward, Victor Hicks, Lucian Hulbert, Valerie Leaders, Dredyn Lockhart, Auron Long, Abigail Otis, Abigail Prosser, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher, Mia Watson, Lanie Wies and Charles Wilson.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown, Joslynn Miller and Rilan Myers.
Honor roll
Chevy Collins, Dilynn Crise, Jaxson Dale, Luke Daniels, Jason Dolan, Garret Dove, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Macklee Jackson, Nevaeh Julian, Jhace Kintigos, Wyatt Morhart, Xavier Osbun, Kartyr Sobol, Christopher Thomspon and Bracy Young.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Maxwell Clark, Ava Delgado, Noah Dove and Addison Grubb.
Honor roll
Elyn Brown, Tanner Collins, Kayden Dale, Damion Evans, Akira Geeraedts, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Alexis Kruse, Reece Mason, William McCreery, Anthanie Medellin, Barbara Meronk, Brooklynn Mullen, Izabella Oliver, Elijah Park, Kaleb Robertson, Austin Rohm and Emilyn Theising.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Nolan Davis and Rylan Moughler.
Honor roll
Marbella Avila, Nicholas Bitterling, Joshua Eck, Emma Garman and Chloe Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.