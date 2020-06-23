These tickets were paid in Butler City Court June 11-18. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Cole C. Althouse, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Baili L. Baltrip, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Blake M. Baughman, Auburn, failure to signal turn, $165 (AUB).
- Austin J. Boyd, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Antoine M. Breedlove, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Andrew C. Chadwell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- John C. Clark, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Jacob R. Coats, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Rebekah M. Danielson, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Bryce A. DeLong, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- James A. Denham, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Erin D. Despars, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
- Joseph Feguens, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 (DC).
- Savanna M. Fetting, South Bend, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Seirra N. Fike, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ahmed H. Gaballa, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC0.
- Larry E. Goble, Ashley, driving while suspended, $260 (AS).
- Lilia B. Gonzalez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Albre L. Grimes, Toledo, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Ian A. Harley, Angola, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Tara L. Heath, Markleville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ryan T. Higgins, Boynton Beach, Florida, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Jacob B. Krutsch, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Chelsey R. Lang, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Gregory S. Latka, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Judy M. Lerch, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Tanner L. Likes, Albion, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Jason A. Maxson, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Cassandra K. Mockridge, Coldwater, Michigan, no operator’s license when required, $175 (WPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (WPD).
- Jenna M. Morris, Fort Wayne, illegal U-turn, $190 (DC).
- Ashley M. Nelson, Canton, Georgia, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kyle R. Nicely, Defiance, Ohio, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (WPD).
- Augustine M. Ostman, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- April J. Owens, Portage, Michigan, speeding, $179.46 (AUB).
- Thomas T. Palmer, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Elembeela S. Pascal, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); learner permit violation, $160 (DC).
- Brandon L. Prince, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Briana M. Rock, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Enrique R. Ruiz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Logan D. Smith, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Madalynn P. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Tori M. Smith, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Shaholony M. Stanford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC); speeding, $190 (ISP).
- Emily E. Taylor, Monroeville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- David Troyer, Constantine, Michigan, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Paula J. Waddles, Kendallville, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
- Jahmiel D. Wade, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Katherine E. Walker, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Nicholas G. Wilson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
