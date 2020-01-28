These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 16-23. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Ezekiel T. Albert, Garrett, speeding, $175 (BPD); false or fictitious registration, $175 (AUB).
- Anna M. Albertson, Hudson, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AS).
- Alyssa M. Barrett, Owosso, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Lisa A. Bennett, Atlanta, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jonah A. Brown II, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- LaVonte D. Brown, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $175 (AUB).
- Holly C. Busselberg, Bristol, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Cody A. Champion, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Trent A. Curran Jr., Auburn, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Todd M. Davis, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Luke E. Dietrick, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Maurissa J. Elzey, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Kaitlyn A. Evard, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Shelby R. Fox, Corunna, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Terry L. Freeman, Garrett, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jessica A. Fuller, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Teresa D. Gadzinski, Indianapolis, speeding, $170 (ISP).
- Scott A. Geels, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Ross P. Geraghty, Fort Wayne, not meeting head lamp requirements, $171 (DC).
- Catherine J. Griffith, Garrett, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Mika K. Gurden, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alishia D. Hannan, New Castle, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Brandon J. Homister, Fort Wayne, open container violation, $171 (GPD).
- Debra Y. Hugh, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Mark R. Jahr, Hamilton, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Alicia S. Kuhn, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Samantha J. Lapato, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Linda A. Lidey, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Cohen B. Marvel, North Manchester, no seat belt, $50 (DC).
- Jonathan C. McCullers, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Ashley N. Meschberger, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Sanders M. Modglin, Zionsville, unsafe lane movement, $165 (WPD).
- Bradley J. Moore, Wolcottville, speeding, $175 (GPD).
- Geoffrey S. Newman, Corunna, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Brent M. Novak, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
- Lyhia M. Ogden, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Crystal N. Parks, LaOtto, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Bradley S. Perrine, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Autumn M. Pettigrew, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- James A. Pfefferkorn, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Emilie M. Purdy, Waterloo, no insurance, $260 (AUB).
- Timothy R. Rarick, Kendallville, driving left of center, $165 (GPD).
- Bradley M. Richmond, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Ronald L. Rodman, Garrett, license restriction, $175 (GPD); no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Benjamin E. Rollins, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Patrice Ruffin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Owen C. Runk, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Bradley S. Sampson Jr., Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Jaskaran S. Sekhon, Greenwood, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Nicholas J. Simon, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Garparnam Singh, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ian I. Springer, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD).
- Monica C. Tapia, Avilla, texting while driving, $171 (AUB).
- Candice R. Waikel, Auburn, expired IMCA form, $150 (GPD).
- Jonah M. Webb, Waterloo, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Dakota C. West, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Lee W. White, Edgerton, Ohio, no registration plate, $175 (AUB).
- Brianna Yang, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Bryce A. Yoder, Spencerville, speeding, $171 9WPD).
- Noah I. Yoder, Karthaus, Pennsylvania, speeding, $150 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
