340 S. Broadway,868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
New materials available
Literature and fiction: “The Boy in the Field” by Margot Livesey.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Private Catherral” by James Lee Burke. “Assassin’s Strike” by Ward Larsen. “Blood Victory” by Christopher Rice. “Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods. “Ghost Ups Her Game” (Bailey Ruth series) by Carolyn Hart. “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels. “The Falcon Always Wings Twice” by Donna Andrews.
Teen: Today Tonight Tomorrow” by Rachel Lynn Solomon.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Regular programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Virtual stretch and move classes instructor Bob Wilson has compiled a list of movements to do at home. A list can be found on the library’s website.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
