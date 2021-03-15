BUTLER — You could say it’s completing the circle.
It’s also doing what’s right for the client.
While new Butler insurance agent Daniel P. Ruby was born in Fort Wayne and moved with his family to Jimmerson Lake, he remembers going to Butler and Garrett to compete in wrestling tournaments and playing baseball at Butler’s Hathaway Park.
He got his start in insurance in 2005, working for a small agency that specialized in Medicare and long-term care.
Ruby said he sold his first insurance policy in Butler, and he now lives in Garrett.
Over the years, he has branched out into home, life and automotive policies, as well as retirement funds, but it was the corporate mentality of the insurance industry that Ruby didn’t agree with.
Adopting the slogan, “Insurance Done Right,” Ruby established his own agency, D.P. Insurance, in February at 236 S. Broadway in Butler.
“I just wasn’t happy with the way the company that I was working with did business,” Ruby said. “I learned a lot, and I use a lot of the knowledge I gained through there still, but I have a different way of doing things.”
Ruby explained that he disagreed with some of the philosophies and sales approaches he encountered that weren’t always to the customer’s best interests.
“I decided I can’t do business this way with a clear conscience,” Ruby said. “I just went out on my own, which is nice because I can deal with different companies instead of just one. I’m not locked into one set of prices or one company to work with.
“That’s a little advantage for the customer. I can offer them different options and shop with them.
“I take a little bit more time, I do my research, I ask my questions, and I get it done right,” he said. “That’s really important to me.”
Ruby is certified in Indiana’s Long Term Care Partnership program, which, he explains in a brochure, means the assets of a customer holding a long-term care policy can’t be taken by Medicaid to pay for a nursing home stay.
He has experience with Metlife, Penn Treaty, Bankers Life and Casualty, Prudential, Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica and Thrivent.
Ruby added he can answer senior citizens’ questions about Medicare parts A, B, C and D. In Medicare coverage, he has worked with Mutual of Omaha, United Healthcare, Medico and Anthem.
In a brochure, Ruby said, “I can hold my head high in the reputation I have built on serving my clients … providing them the best service, coverage and value available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.