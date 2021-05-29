AUBURN — Auburn Post 97 of the American Legion and its honor guard will conduct a Memorial Day service Monday at 11 a.m. on the southwest corner of the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Auburn, in front of the cannon monument.
“This is to honor those who gave their lives in the service of our country and to the others who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and gone to their eternal rest,” said Tom Emerick, Honor Guard director.
The program will include DeKalb County’s oldest veteran, Clarence Hull of Spencerville; state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn; Auburn Mayor Mike Ley; Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 Exalted Ruler Dave Myers and his staff; Shelley Johnson and the Excelsior Singers; and the Auburn Post 97 squadron commander, president of the auxiliary and Legion Riders.
Shortly after the ceremony downtown, a flag-burning ceremony will take place at American Legion Post 97, 17239 Sprott St., followed by food and fellowship. All are welcome to attend.
In case of bad weather, the 11 a.m. ceremony also will be held at the post at 1729 Sprott St.
Other services
• Garrett American Legion Post 178 will participate in Memorial Day services with the VFW on Monday. Breakfast will be served at the VFW post at 6 a.m., with services beginning at 7 a.m. and visiting seven cemeteries. A downtown ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., with services at the Legion post, 515 W. Fifth Ave., at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be 4th District Legion Commander Gary Parker. A ceremony for laying of wreaths will be following by the playing of “Taps.” The public is invited to attend.
• Memorial Day services will take place Sunday at noon in Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 near St. Joe. Charles Curie will be the featured speaker. In case of inclement weather, the program will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
• American Legion Post 202 will conduct Memorial Day services at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Butler Cemetery on C.R. 28. Greg Hook will be the featured speaker.
