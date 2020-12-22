These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 10-17. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Feliz D. Goetschius-Adams, Angola, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Eliyah B. Allmaras, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB); no operator’s license in possession, $150 (AUB).
Linda M. Andringa, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kim L. Barry, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zeke E. Bultemeyer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Anel Burgos, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Rocco L. Cercone, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Tyrus R. Cobbs, Corunna, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Franklin A. Collins, Fort Wayne, no insurance, $260 (DC); no valid license, $175 (DC).
Van S. Dick, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jaden M. Eads, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ryan G. Emenhiser, St. Joe, speeding, $175 (DC).
Chanse M. Evans, Auburn, false and fictitious, $150 (DC).
Dustin L. Everage, Rome City, speeding, $171 (DC).
Joshua N. Ford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Jessica B. Fraley, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Rachel D. Gaff, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Quenton J. Gaines, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Donna L. Garman, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Brandon K. Garrett, Garrett, failure to update operator’s license, $150 (GPD); failure to use headlights when required, $171 (GPD).
Samantha P. Hamblin, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Jessica J. Harper, Kendallville, U-turn on freeway, $171 (ISP).
Manni D. Hendrickson, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brad C. Holman, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rickie L. Hoover, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kurt J. Hunter, Ligonier, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin L. Jinnings, South Whitley, speeding, $171 (DC); disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Bryan D. Keller, Westville, texting while driving, $170 (AUB).
Hallie J. Kremer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Christopher J. Lemish, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nicole R. Medina, Garrett, permitting unauthorized driver to drive, $185 (GPD).
Betty L. Michael, Leo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Stephen J. Miller, LaGrange, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Conner J. Minns, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
Richard R. Montgomery, Brownsburg, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Natalie N. Navarro, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jimmy D. Nichols, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Bradley J. Nordness, Payne, Ohio, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Melvin M. Patrick, Huntington, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jessica H. Patridge, Garrett, expired plates, $169 (AUB).
Jonathan T. Ray, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Emily E. Riff, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Marisa L. Robinett, Auburn, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Shennel Ross, Grabill, speeding, $171 (AUB); failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $165 (AUB).
Nathaniel D. Rust, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nathaniel W. Schreiber, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Stephen K. Schwartz, Spencerville, failure to check deer, $171 (ICO); failure to check deer, $171 (ICO).
Tracy L. Shellabarger, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Lendel Slone, Avilla, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Marcus C. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Amanda A. Strunk, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Todd A. Swafford, Hudson, speeding, $150 (DC).
Vui T. Ton, Howell, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Anthony L. Troyer, Middlebury, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyler T. Warble, Hamilton, false or fictitious plates, $150 (BPD).
Jason L. Waters, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nathan R. Wieland, Osseo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ashley N. Wright, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
