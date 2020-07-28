SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star recently expanded to include the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home in its food bank program.
The WCCH was established in 1972 and provides a Christian family environment for children who are homeless or have other special needs.
“We don’t raise victims, we raise overcomers,” said WCCH Executive Director Joe Heins.
The WCCH promotes spiritual, mental and physical well-being through the development of Christian faith and values, along with positive attitudes, cognitive process and healthy living principles. It serves boys and girls from ages 6-21.
Heins said there are a number of ways the public can support the WCCH mission, including financial support, completing a work project, short-term mission trips, assisting with administrative tasks, collecting essential pantry items, spending time with WCCH children in games or learning life skills, and volunteering at a number of events.
More information may be found at wcchonline.org.
