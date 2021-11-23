BUTLER — Residents who live within the Butler corporate limits are invited to participate in the 2021 Christmas light contest.
Judging will take place from Dec. 18-23 by Butler Common Council members within their own districts.
Entries will be judged on curbside appeal only. Judges will not enter the property.
Each council member will select a winning property from his or her district. Councilman-at-large Bill White will select the overall winner.
Each of the four district winners will receive $50 and the overall winner will receive $100.
Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Winners from the 2020 contest are not eligible to win this year.
