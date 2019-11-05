BUTLER — A new interactive game table awaits visitors at the Butler Public Library.
It lights up and offers a variety of learning and recreational challenges for children.
“What I love is the fact that children who might be here by themselves gravitate to this,” said children’s librarian Anna Von Ewegen. “It attracts other children who may not know each other” and they start playing games together.”
“I describe it as a coffee table-sized iPad,” said library director Sarah Dempsey.
The table offers 12 different games and activities activities such as trivia, puzzles and air hockey. While children can do activities or play games individually, up to four people can join the fun at a time.
Children can work on art design; match objects by name, color, shape or size; do drag-and-drop puzzles; color; play word search games; work on math skills or enjoy racing or arcade-style games. The system is also expandable, Dempsey said.
One thing it does not have — by design — is Internet access.
“This is not ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘Minecraft,’” Dempsey said. “There are no violent games. All games encourage creativity and healthy competition.”
The system was made in France and purchased from a distributor in Michigan, she added. The game table carried a steep price tag — $7,000 to be exact.
Dempsey learned of the game table while attending an American Library Association conference in Chicago a couple of years ago and immediately thought it would be good for the library.
“This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library,” Dempsey explained. It is believed the Butler library is the first in DeKalb County with this equipment.
“I knew we would have to pursue grants” to be able to get it, she said. “It fell right into the Library Services & Technology Act parameters for emerging technology.”
One of the grant requirements was to purchase a piece of technology not currently present in the library.
“All of the games are for different levels,” Dempsey said “They can accommodate a 6-year-old or a 14-year-old.”
The game table is in a prominent location, just beyond the circulation desk upon entering the library.
“We wanted it to be in a very visible place and available at all times,” Dempsey said.
With winter approaching, Von Ewegen is planning activities for children using the game table. One of her ideas is an air hockey tournament. She is also working on ways to incorporate the art modules into her popular Storytime sessions each week.
The game table is open to all ages. Parents are encouraged to play games or do activities with their children.
“Right now, we’re letting the kids discover it and learn about what it can do ourselves,” Dempsey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.