SPENCERVILLE — It takes public participation to gather dreams, wishes and visions for the future.
About 30 people turned out Thursday at the Spencerville Community Club for the third in a series of DeKalb County vision and planning meetings to identify future wants and needs.
The series is made possible with the support of The James Foundation, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, City of Auburn, City of Butler, City of Garrett, Town of Waterloo, Town of Hamilton and school districts.
David Terrell of the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University and Michael Fortunato of Creative Insight Community Development of Madison led the discussion Thursday.
“It takes all of us working together to make this happen,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
“To get a good vision for DeKalb County, it’s got to come from you,” Fortunato told the gathering.
Each forum is centered on public participation.
Visitors were asked to write a post card to a friend or family member as if they were living 10 years in the future, sharing what has happened in their community during that time.
Later, they participated in a strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) exercise. At the conclusion, audience members were invited to place dots next to the items they felt were priorities on those SWOT items.
St. Joe town board member Mary Simcox shared her post card. “The Joe is still a rural community but it has become the place to be, where great vision and hard work prevails.”
“So many wonderful things have developed. We now have a trail infrastructure connecting all the communities,” Spencerville resident Mary Hollabaugh Diehl, imagining a post card sent to her brother. “Not only are we connected with all the communities, we now have countywide broadband.
“In our hometown of Spencerville, the covered bridge is still a huge attraction. We have a heritage trail with native plants and it’s a destination for many.”
Terrell shared 2020 statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and how DeKalb County measures up to the rest of Indiana and neighboring counties in median income, per capita income, poverty rate, population growth, housing variables, owner occupied, education attainment and more.
In the SWOT exercise, strengths included tightness of the community, quality of investors/philanthropy, a four-star school, potential in young leaders, rural environment and emergency personnel support.
Weaknesses were lack of police and EMS presence in the area, lack of broadband, loss of farmland for solar development, lack of child care and the condition of county roads.
Identified opportunities included marketing the heritage, pursuing grants, proximity to Fort Wayne, capturing growth from Allen County and the 24-45 age group, trails and greenways, attracting outside developers for housing and local government funding for the southeastern part of the county.
Potential threats were access to affordable fresh food, drugs and alcohol addiction, aging infrastructure, county zoning process and economic downturn/inflation.
Everything up here is important,” Fortunato said.
The group will take the responses shared during all of the planning meetings to gather content analysis to determine key themes as well as areas of difference.
Once all of the meetings have concluded, the data gathered and analyzed, they will return to present their findings.
When the final plan is delivered, the group will offer suggestions on how to accomplish the objectives.
After taking a couple of weeks off, the public will have the opportunity to participate at two more meetings in July:
• Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett High School cafeteria, 801 E. Houston St. Visitors are asked to enter at door 20; and
• Thursday, July 21, 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
