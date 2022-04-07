BUTLER — With a few tweaks, Butler’s new council districts will be very similar to an idea proposed last month.
Monday, by a 4-0 vote, City Council members Mark Cline, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson and Bill White approved a map that would slightly alter the council districts to more evenly distribute representation.
By law, governments must adopt new districts within two years of a census. Population deviation between districts can’t exceed 10%.
Following the last census, it was determined there was a 29% population deviation between District 1, the smallest district, represented by Hawkins, and District 4, the largest, represented by Johnson.
At the March 22 meeting, council member Darren Alloway, who was not present Monday, presented an idea that would more equally distribute representation. Hollabaugh said that map had to be slightly altered as it cut across census blocks.
The new map, approved on first reading Monday, means District 1 would have 651 residents, District 2 would have 660 residents, District 3 would have 655 residents and District 4 would have 669 residents. No council members will need to switch representative districts, Hollabaugh noted.
The council will consider the map on second reading at its April 18 meeting. A public hearing will take place before the third and final vote May 2.
By two 4-0 votes, the City Council also approved a bond ordinance to pay for upcoming sewage works system improvements.
Hollabaugh read a summary highlighting the bond processes, features and regulations of a 24-page ordinance.
The bond ordinance would create separate sewage works construction and sewage works improvement accounts for the work. The cost of the project is not to exceed $6.3 million.
In a separate ordinance, the council voted to amend the city’s parking fine schedule. The first violation will result in a $10 fine. The second violation within a calendar year includes a $25 fine. The third violation in a calendar year carries a $100 fine.
More than three parking violations within a calendar year will result in the vehicle owner being summoned to appear in Butler City Court. A public hearing on the ordinance is slated to take place May 2.
In a brief meeting, the Board of Works approved the purchase of the vacant lot at 123 S. Broadway for $6,000 based on appraised value, plus closing costs.
