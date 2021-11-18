BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works picked an engineer for a forthcoming water and sewer main project at Monday’s meeting.
Board members Tracey Hawkins, sitting in for Robert Haywood, and Eric Johnson voted to enter into an agreement with Wessler Engineering of Fort Wayne as the engineering firm to upgrade the North Broadway water main and sewer.
Of seven companies contacted, Wessler, Donohue & Associates and Engineering Resources all responded to the city’s request for qualifications.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner, Mayor Mike Hartman, interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning, wastewater employee Lloyd Beard and consultant Dave Wagner reviewed each firm’s submissions.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the city will receive a cost estimate from Wessler now that they have been selected.
Dohner said Wessler’s proposal included a dollar amount in its RFQ, but the measure needed board approval before proceeding.
In other business, board members approved changes to the city’s delinquent collection policy.
The changes will allow the city to collect proceeds from a delinquent residential customer’s state tax refund.
At 30 days past due, a delinquent letter is sent to the account holder. At the 60 day past-due mark, the city can pursue debt set-off through the Association of Indiana Counties Tax Refund Exchange & Compliance System (TRECS), or through sewer lien or collection processes.
The delinquency policy was last amended 7-8 years ago, Eck said.
The board voted to approve a special events request from the Butler Main Street Association to hold a Christmas festival from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Most events will take place in the American Legion and Christ’s Church parking lots. The 100 block of John Street will be closed during the event.
A parade will take place at 6 p.m., with lineup on Depot and Railroad streets. The parade route is north on Broadway and west to the International Monster Truck Museum. No alcohol will be available during the event, Hartman noted.
City Planner Steve Bingham announced that Butler recently received a $159,474.22 Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for several street projects in 2022. He said the amount received was less than what the city had sought.
Because of its size, the city is responsible for 25% percent of the total project cost. Larger communities pay 50% of grant awards.
A request for bids went out Nov. 9. A pre-bid meeting will take place Dec. 2, with bid opening bid Dec. 16. Bingham said bids will be presented to the Board of Works at its Dec. 20 meeting.
Streets to be paved include all of Park Lane, North Park Lane, South Park Lane, the 400 block of North Ash, the 300-400 blocks of James, the 100 block of John and the 500 block of West Liberty, west of the nursing home to the end of the street.
“They didn’t fund all the streets we submitted for; something about end cap ramps, even though they gave us a grant a few years ago to replace all the end cap ramps in Butler,” Bingham said. “We’ll just take this (grant award) and run with it.”
In order to remain eligible for future INDOT grants, he has submitted an asset inventory of Butler’s streets.
Historic Landmarks Foundation has informed the city it is not interested in purchasing the vacant buildings at 135 and 137 South Broadway. Those buildings are located at the northeast corner of Broadway and Oak, and were once part of the R.L. Barrett Variety Store, locally known as the “dime store.”
Owner Jakob Bianski of Columbia City also has offered to sell the buildings to the city. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh asked Bingham who conducted an inspection of the building, but Bingham responded that he did not know.
Johnson said he would like to see the inspection report and the interior of the building, but requested more information if access isn’t possible.
“If (the owner’s) not going to let us in to see it, he needs to bring us pictures or whatever,” Johnson said.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger expressed concerns about parking at the school with another huge crowd expected at Friday’s football game and a lack of street lighting at the south end of Maple Street at the intersection leading to the school.
“I’m thinking about reaching out to the school and talking with them about it,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a way to allow parking back by Maxton Park, if there’s a way they can get in through the tennis courts.”
Heffelfinger said he was also going to inquire about parking in the school-owned property east of Maple between Main Street (U.S. 6) and Green Street.
“There’s a street light at the northwest corner of U.S. 6 and Maple, but it shows no light onto Maple,” he said. “At the (last) ballgame, it was wet and turning in there, you could not see the median at all. It’s that dark.”
