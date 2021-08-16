BUTLER — Eastside High School graduate Meghan R. Neireiter, DO, has returned to DeKalb County to practice medicine.
Neireiter is part of Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine. She is now seeing patients in Butler, within sight of her high school alma mater.
Her office is located at 409 E. Washington St. To schedule an appointment, patients may call 868-5843.
“We could not be more pleased to welcome Dr. Neireiter back to DeKalb County,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “It’s always wonderful when a provider who knows the area and appreciates life in northeast Indiana decides to come back to their roots.
"As a high school student, Dr. Neireiter was part of the Health Occupations Education program at Parkview DeKalb, so it’s especially satisfying for us to welcome her back as a fully licensed physician.”
The Health Occupations Education program, managed by the Impact Institute, prepares high school students for careers in health care. It includes hands-on experiences in a variety of health care settings.
Dr. Neireiter returns to Indiana from Somerset, Kentucky, having completed her residency in family medicine at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She received her medical degree from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indianapolis.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to become a doctor,” Neireiter said, “and when I found out that I could become an osteopathic physician, I jumped at the opportunity. DOs (doctors of osteopathic medicine) learn a more holistic approach to medicine. We are trained to assess the whole patient and not just focus on the disease. It’s exactly how I wanted to take care of my patients. I take pride in the care I provide and hope that my patients will want to play an active role in their health.”
Neireiter earned a Bachelor of Science in human biology from the University of Indianapolis, graduating magna cum laude with a minor in chemistry. After her graduation and during medical school, she provided home health care to a child with special needs in a private home.
Dr. Neireiter is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
“I’m so very excited to be returning to the community in which I was raised and to be able to give back and practice medicine,” Neireiter said. “I have always wanted to raise a family where I was raised, and now that has become a reality. Working across the street from my high school, where my children will go to school, is just the icing on the cake.”
Outside the office, Neireiter spends any spare moments with her daughter and her dog, Buddy. She also enjoys being outside in her garden and relaxing with a good book.
