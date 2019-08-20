340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Upcoming events
Essential Oils will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a “make-and-take” event.
Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Storytime returns
Storytime is for children ages 3 and up.
Miss Anna will read a story and lead a fun craft activity and movement related to the story.
Sessions are from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
This week’s stories are “This Old Van” and “Pete the Cat and his Four Groovy Buttons.”
Youth programs
Coloring and crafts for kids and teens from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
The LEGO club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Adult programs
Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
New titles available
History: "Without a Prayer: The Death of Lucas Leonard and How One Church Became a Cult."
Mysteries and thrillers: "Careful What You Wish For" by Hallie Ephron. "Contraband" (Stone Barrington series) by Stuart Woods. "Fire Storm" (Kaely Quinn series) by Nancy Mehl. "Sandra Brown 2019" by Sandra Brown. "Satan's Army" by Stephen Coonts. "The Dead Girl in 2A" by Carter Wilson.
Literature and fiction: "All the Water in the World" by Karen Raney. "Hollow Kingdom" by Kira Jane Buxton. "Te Confessions of Frannie Langton" by Sara Collins. "The Hotel Neversink" by Adam O'Fallon Price. "The Book of Wonders" by Julien Sandrel.
Comics/graphic novels: "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey.
Science fiction: "Kingmaker" by Margaret Weis and Robert Krammes. "The Mage-Fire War" by L.E. Modesitt Jr.
Teen: "Let's Call It a Doomsday" by Katie Henry. "The Missing of Clairdelune: Book Two of The Mirror Visitor Quartet" by Christelle Dabos.
Children: "Awesome Dog 5000" by Justin Dean. "Bunny in the Middle" by Anika A. Denise. "Can I Keep It?" by Lisa Jobe. "Truth or Lie: Dinosaurs!" by Erica S. Perl.
Chilton database
Are you a do-it-yourself mechanic? Check out the library’s Chilton Library Database to access step-by-step service and repair procedures for over 2,600 vehicles.
The database includes wiring diagrams, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic codes, plus photos, illustrations and videos.
Visit the library for more information on how to use this information.
1,000 Book Club
The library has a 1,000 book club. Children and their parents can fill out an application form at the circulation desk. With the membership card, they track the number of books read.
For every chart filled out, children will receive a club patch, tote bag or cap. Each special goal includes prizes.
Auto-renew service
The Butler Public Library now offers auto-renew services through Evergreen Indiana. Items which have remaining renewals and do not have holds placed on them will automatically renew without patron intervention required.
Follow the Butler Public Library on Instagram. Sign up on Instagram, but be certain to pick the correct photo of the library, as there is more than one Butler Public Library on Instagram.
Poster printer
The library has a poster printer available for public use. A two-foot by three-foot black-and-white print is $5. A two-foot by three-foot full color print is $7.
Mobile application
The Butler Public Library’s mobile application can be downloaded from either the Apple Store or Google Play.
With this app, users can link their library cards and check out books using their phone’s bar code, stay current on upcoming events, search the catalog, access accounts, renew books, place holds and pay fines.
DVDs available through Evergreen
Butler Public Library patrons can request a limited selection of DVDs through the Evergreen Indiana system.
For more information, visit the circulation desk.
Shop on Amazon
Library patrons have the opportunity to shop on Amazon and help the Friends of the Butler Public Library at the same time.
Visit the library’s website and click on the Amazon link. A percentage of all purchases will be donated to Friends of the Library.
Mobile hot spots available
The Butler Public Library has mobile hot spots available for checkout.
These devices are available only to patrons with a Butler Public Library card as a taxpaying resident of the City of Butler or a subscription cardholder, 18 years of age and up and library fines below $10.
Express checkout
The library allows patrons to check out best-selling books for a seven-day period without renewal.
In addition, patrons can view future book releases and request a hold on the library’s website.
