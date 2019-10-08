Hoosier Valley RR plans pumpkin trains
NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum will provide scenic pumpkin train rides Oct. 12 and 19.
Train rides begin at the depot in North Judson and travel to English Lake with a stop at the pumpkin patch before returning to the depot.
Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 16 and up), $10 for youth (ages 6-15) and $6 for children (ages 1-5).
Passengers ride in a coach or open air car. The 13-mile round-trip lasts approximately 75 minutes.
Trains run at 10 a.m. (Central time), 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets and cost of pumpkins can be purchase online at hoosiervalley.org.
