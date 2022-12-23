BUTLER – One of the two bids received by the City of Butler for Inspiration Ministries’ proposed recovery housing was rejected as being unresponsive.
That was the message Butler’s Board of Works and Butler City Council heard Monday in a second attempt to find bidders for the project. All bids submitted in an earlier attempt were rejected.
Butler officials approved the other bid for $691,501 from L.J. Henderson. That’s because the lowest bid at $592,410, submitted by New Edge Concrete was rejected because it did not meet several requirements, said City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, who was asked to review the legality of the bids.
He explained bids were to have been enclosed in an envelope, bearing the title of the project, name and address of the bidder. All bids were to be submitted on bid forms identified in contract documents and specifications. In addition, bidders were required to include a 5% of the bid bond or certified check, contractor bid supplement Form 96 and written documentation of an employee drug-testing program, as stipulated in Indiana Code for projects over $150,000.
None of those items were included in the New Edge bid, making it a nonresponsive bid.
“I was the low bidder twice now on this project and I just heard that my bid was rejected,” said Shannon Kimmel, president of Nyu-Edge Concrete.
Kimmel disputed that the information was not included in the bid instructions. Hollabaugh countered that those guidelines are part of Indiana Code and that contractor Martin Riley reviewed the bids and asked for his legal opinion.
“You keep throwing out Indiana Code but it’s not in the instructions to bidders, bud,” Kimmel said.
“So it’s not law?” Hollabaugh asked.
“It’s not in the instructions to bidders,” Kimmel responded.
“But is it state law?” Hollabaugh countered.
“I couldn’t tell you. I’m not a lawyer. I’m just going by what was in the instructions to bidders.”
“I’m going by what Indiana law says,” Hollabaugh said. “I didn’t draft the instructions to bidders.”
With the New Edge bid rejected, Butler officials approved the L.J. Henderson bid.
The city received a $600,000 grant on behalf of Inspiration Ministries. Because the awarded bid is in excess of the grant, Hollabaugh said Inspiration Ministries is responsible for coming up with the rest of the funding needed for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.