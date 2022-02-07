BUTLER — Two people complained of pain — one was taken to an area hospital — following a Monday morning crash at 7:21 a.m. on S.R. 1 at C.R. 40 south of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Pamela Ussery, 39, of Auburn, was taken to an area hospital. She complained of left hand and chest pain. Adonis Sellen, 47, of Napoleon, Ohio, complained of left shoulder pain.
Police said Ussery was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer north on S.R. 1 when Sellen, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, pulled into her path. Police said Sellen was driving west on C.R. 40 at the time of the accident.
Ussery told police she saw that Sellen stopped at the stop sign and then started going. Ussery said she tried to avoid striking the driver door of the Sellen vehicle.
Police said the Ussery vehicle spun and ended up facing northeast. The Sellen vehicle ended up on the northwest embankment.
The roadway was shut down in all directions for approximately 35 minutes.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Parkview EMS, Brent’s Auto and C. Noel’s Auto.
