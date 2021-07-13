340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
New materials available
Large print: "Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children's Home Society" by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand. "Rules of Civility" by Amor Towles. "The Lady has a Past" by Amanda Quick. "The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews.
Entertainment: "Battle for the Big Top: P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus" by Les Standiford. "More Bad Days in History: The Delightfully Dismal, Day-by-Day Saga of Ignominy, Idiocy and Incompetence Solutions" by Michael Farquhar.
History: "Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy and the New Battleground of the Cold War" by Jeff Shesol. "From the River to the Sea: The Untold Story of the Railroad War that Made the West" by John Sedgwick.
Society: "Uprooted: Recovering the Legacy of Places We've Left Behind" by Grace Olmstead.
Teen: "Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love" by Jared Reck. "The Summer of Lost Letters" by Hannah Reynolds.
Comics and graphic novels: "Long Distance" by Whitney Gardner. "The Cardboard Kingdom No. 2: Roar of the Beast" by Chad Sell. "The Soccer Mystery" (Pup Detectives) by Felix Gumpaw.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
The July craft is a mod podge terra cotta flower pot.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft will be fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
