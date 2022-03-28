BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the third quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Ethan Burgett, Jordan Dove, Colbie Fuller, Nevaeh Jacquay and Paxton Hunter-Rowe.
Honor roll
Zoey Anderson, Brantleigh Bolen, Lincoln Bowling, Jordan Brackeen, Levi Brown, Maddox Brown, Waylon Cox, Andrew Evenson, Clayton Householder, Cody Kaufmann, Braleigh Koch, Nicholas Lake, Kennedi McCague, Keatyn McKinley, Turner Pruitt, Madison Scoville, Karli St.Laurent, Emma Tadsen, Dominque Troyer and Ellie Vanover.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Kolten Robertson.
Honor roll
Sienna Blevins, Owyn Brown, Brittney Curry, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Bryson Edsall, Aiden Elliott, Gavin Fradenburg, Evelyn Garman, Austin Halferty, Hans Hankey, Victor Hicks, Alexis Julian, Blake Roby, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher and Laney Wies.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown and Garret Dove.
Honor roll
Jaxson Dale, Jason Dolan, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Macklee Jackson, Kaylee Maenle, Joslynn Miller, Rilan Myers and Christopher Thompson.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Addison Grubb.
Honor roll
Elyn Brown, Noah Dove, Daniel Edgar, Mavynn Jackson, Reece Mason, Barbara Meronk, Kaleb Robertson, Austin Rohm, Grace Tadsen and Noah Young.
