BUTLER — Host Eastside spotted Westview a 2-0 lead after a half-inning, but bounced back with two in its half of the first on the way to a 13-4 win Friday in Northeast Corner Conference tournament action.
The Blazers (11-4) will face Fremont at 11 a.m. today in the championship game at Fremont. The Eagles defeated Prairie Heights 18-7 in five innings in the other semi-final game.
Hayden Gardner and Wade Miller each homered and drove in three runs apiece for Eastside. Jack Buchanan added a two-run double for the hosts.
Westview struck first when Ben Byrkett reached on an error and Braden Kauffman was hit by a pitch.
Byrkett scored on Takota Sharick’s double, and Kauffman crossed the plate on Mason Wire’s single before Eastside retired the side.
With one out in the Blazer first, Miller hit what appeared to be a harmless foul pop fly between first and home, but once the ball got up in the wind, it eluded Westview defenders and landed in fair territory for an unusual single.
Dylan Hertig was hit by a pitch and scored with Miller on Buchanan’s double to left.
Gardner led off the Eastside second with a double and came around to score when Liam Franz reached on an error for a 3-2 lead.
The Warriors evened the score in the third when Sharick led off with a single, took third on Jordan Schrock’s double and came in on Micah Miller’s ground ball.
The Blazers took the lead for good in its half.
Buchanan reached on an error and advanced on a wild pitch. Gardner delivered a one-out single to make it 4-3.
After Owen Willard led off the fourth with a single, Miller connected for an opposite-field home run, giving the hosts a 6-3 lead.
Westview picked up one run in its half of the fifth, but Eastside answered with a four-spot. Three of the Blazer runs scored after a dropped infield pop fly that would have ended the inning.
Caleb Vanover singled, moved up on a wild pitch and error, and scored on Franz’s sacrifice fly. Miller and Hertig had RBI singles and another run scored on a Westview error.
After a lead-off walk to Vanover in the Eastside sixth, Gardner connected for a two-run shot to left. Laithyn Cook was hit by a pitch and scored on Hertig’s two-out single.
Eastside head coach Aaron Willard thought his team had some good at-bats, despite being rung up on seven called third strikes.
“There’s some things we can control,” he said. “We’ll be back. It’s all part of just growing, understanding the process and what expectations are for us.
“We’ll be fine. We’re excited to go play (for a title).”
Cook delivered five solid innings of relief of Colben Steury to get the victory. Cook allowed three hits, walked three and struck out two.
“He does what he does,” Willard said. “He’s not going to overpower anybody. He was around the plate most of the night.
“Defensively, we played pretty well most of the night.”
