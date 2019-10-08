Richard Renfrow

BUTLER — Richard W. Renfrow, 57, of Butler, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Patsy Burton

STURGIS, Mich. — Patsy Marie Burton, 43, of Sturgis, Michigan, born in Angola and with survivors in Butler, died Sept. 24, 2019.

There will be no services.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Donald Noragon

WATERLOO — Donald L. “Don” Noragon, 79, of Waterloo, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Melody Morrow

HAMILTON — Melody A. Morrow, 76, of Hamilton, died Sept. 28, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

James Flegal

EDGERTON, Ohio — James D. Flegal, 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Oct. 3, 2019.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

Diana Eicher

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Diana Eicher, 4 months old, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Marilyn Bassett

AUBURN — Marilyn A. Bassett, 87, of Auburn, died Sept. 30, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Betty DeWitt

AUBURN — Betty L. DeWitt, 89, of Auburn, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ethel Goodman

AUBURN — Ethel M. Goodman, 77, of Auburn, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Blanch Iddings

AUBURN — Blanch M. “Peg” Iddings, 84, of Auburn, died Sept. 30, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mary Smith

FORT WAYNE — Mary Jane Smith, 79, of Fort Wayne, born in Auburn and a graduate of Riverdale High School, died Oct. 3, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Don Smolinske

MOKENA, Ill. — Don Louis Smolinske, 88, of Mokena, Illinois, born in Kimmell and formerly of Auburn, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Evelyn Walter

AUBURN — Evelyn L. Walter, 95, of Auburn, died Oct. 5, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Richard Capin

GARRETT — Richard “Dick” Wayne Capin, 93, of Garrett, died Oct. 3, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Julie Corbin

GARRETT — Julie Ann (Pence) Corbin, 61, of Garrett, died Sept. 30, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Harland Quince

GARRETT — Harland L. “Harley” Quince, 87, of Garrett, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Charles Sturgill

GARRETT — Charles A. Sturgill Jr., 65, of Garrett, died Oct. 3, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Loretta Ternet

ASHLEY — Loretta F. Ternet, 71, of Ashley, died Oct. 1, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Michael Hays

ANGOLA — Michael William Hays, 70, of Angola, died Sept. 29, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Mark Henshaw

ANGOLA — Mark A. Henshaw, 59, of Angola, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Janice Miller

ANGOLA — Janice L. Miller, 83, of Angola, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Connie Whitaker

ORLAND — Connie Majors (Witham) Whitaker, 75, of Orland, died Oct. 1, 2019.

Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Nicholas Kitchen III

ROME CITY — Nicholas “Nick” Frank Kitchen III, 70, of Rome City, died Oct. 1, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Steven Williams

KENDALLVILLE — Steven D. Williams, 60, of Kendallville, died Oct. 1, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Ruth Gibson

ALBION — Ruth Lee Gibson, 81, of Albion, died Oct. 1, 2019.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Linda Conner

KIMMELL — Linda Ann Conner, 71, of Kimmell, died Oct. 5, 2019.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.

