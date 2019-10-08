Richard Renfrow
BUTLER — Richard W. Renfrow, 57, of Butler, died Oct. 2, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Patsy Burton
STURGIS, Mich. — Patsy Marie Burton, 43, of Sturgis, Michigan, born in Angola and with survivors in Butler, died Sept. 24, 2019.
There will be no services.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Donald Noragon
WATERLOO — Donald L. “Don” Noragon, 79, of Waterloo, died Oct. 2, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Melody Morrow
HAMILTON — Melody A. Morrow, 76, of Hamilton, died Sept. 28, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
James Flegal
EDGERTON, Ohio — James D. Flegal, 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Oct. 3, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.
Diana Eicher
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Diana Eicher, 4 months old, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Sept. 28, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Bassett
AUBURN — Marilyn A. Bassett, 87, of Auburn, died Sept. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Betty DeWitt
AUBURN — Betty L. DeWitt, 89, of Auburn, died Oct. 2, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ethel Goodman
AUBURN — Ethel M. Goodman, 77, of Auburn, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Blanch Iddings
AUBURN — Blanch M. “Peg” Iddings, 84, of Auburn, died Sept. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Smith
FORT WAYNE — Mary Jane Smith, 79, of Fort Wayne, born in Auburn and a graduate of Riverdale High School, died Oct. 3, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Don Smolinske
MOKENA, Ill. — Don Louis Smolinske, 88, of Mokena, Illinois, born in Kimmell and formerly of Auburn, died Sept. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Evelyn Walter
AUBURN — Evelyn L. Walter, 95, of Auburn, died Oct. 5, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Richard Capin
GARRETT — Richard “Dick” Wayne Capin, 93, of Garrett, died Oct. 3, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Julie Corbin
GARRETT — Julie Ann (Pence) Corbin, 61, of Garrett, died Sept. 30, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Harland Quince
GARRETT — Harland L. “Harley” Quince, 87, of Garrett, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Charles Sturgill
GARRETT — Charles A. Sturgill Jr., 65, of Garrett, died Oct. 3, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Loretta Ternet
ASHLEY — Loretta F. Ternet, 71, of Ashley, died Oct. 1, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Michael Hays
ANGOLA — Michael William Hays, 70, of Angola, died Sept. 29, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Mark Henshaw
ANGOLA — Mark A. Henshaw, 59, of Angola, died Oct. 2, 2019.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Janice Miller
ANGOLA — Janice L. Miller, 83, of Angola, died Oct. 2, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Connie Whitaker
ORLAND — Connie Majors (Witham) Whitaker, 75, of Orland, died Oct. 1, 2019.
Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Nicholas Kitchen III
ROME CITY — Nicholas “Nick” Frank Kitchen III, 70, of Rome City, died Oct. 1, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Steven Williams
KENDALLVILLE — Steven D. Williams, 60, of Kendallville, died Oct. 1, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Gibson
ALBION — Ruth Lee Gibson, 81, of Albion, died Oct. 1, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Linda Conner
KIMMELL — Linda Ann Conner, 71, of Kimmell, died Oct. 5, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.
