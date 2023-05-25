Butler Plan Commission meets June 1
BUTLER — The Butler Plan Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
The meeting will take place in the council room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Topics for discussion include a review of Butler’s zoning code of ordinance sections pertaining to development plan criteria, parking, driveway details and construction of parking lots.
