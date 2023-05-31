340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Summer reading
Sign up for the library’s summer reading program is now taking place.
The teen summer reading program runs from June 5 to July 1. The children summer program runs from June 5 to July 15.
There will be weekly programs and opportunities to earn extra raffle tickets.
Upcoming activities
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
• The next Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, May 31. The program is “Emotions — Watch Desire.”
• A family tree adventure will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Participants will learn what a family tree is and how to find out about family history.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8. A quilting weekend will take place from June 9-11.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• A teen chalk art program will take place in the north parking lot at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Business and investing: “Automate Your Busywork: Do Less, Achieve More and Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff” by Aytekin Tank.
Large print: “A Brighter Dawn: Amish Memories” by Leslie Gould. “Go as a River” by Shelley Read. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix.
Literature and fiction: “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. “The Old Lion: A Novel of Theodore Roosevelt” by Jeff Shaara.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Identity” by Nora Roberts. “Liar” by Fern Michaels. “Tom Clancy Flash Point” (Jack Ryan Jr. series) by Don Bentley.
Comics and graphic novels: “Four Eyes” by Rex Ogle. “Heart Takes the Stage: A Heart of the City Collection” by Steenz. “Pardalita” by Joana Estrela.
Teen: “Four Found Dead” by Natalie D. Richards. “The Unstoppable Bridget Bloom” by Allison L. Bitz. “They Hate Each Other” by Amanda Woody. “When We Had Summer” by Jennifer Castle.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
