BUTLER — The City of Butler is in the midst of finalizing its 2023 budget.
Monday, the City Council listened as City Superintendent Eric Dohner, interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning and Mayor Mike Hartman reviewed their budget proposals.
Dohner outlined budgets for streets, parks and the water department.
“One of the big things on streets was adding professional services money back in,” he said. “The last several years, we haven’t had any of that engineered because we’ve basically been doing mostly overlays and minimal milling.”
Moving forward, Dohner wants to pursue larger Community Crossings grants from the Indiana Department of Transportation. “By doing that, we’ll have to have the projects engineered because hopefully we’ll be pushing the (maximum) million dollar mark.”
By comparison, this year, the city completed approximately $250,000 worth of paving.
“If everything goes right, we’re looking at paving Walnut Street and Willow Street,” he said, with curbing in the 100 and 200 blocks of Walnut Street, plus some stormwater work.
With parks, equipment upgrades are needed at Mason and South Side parks.
Dohner is proposing a $1,334,026 water department budget.
In addition to replacing a 20-year dump truck, he said the water tower needs attention.
A 2015 inspection resulted in a list of projects that were never completed.
“Through the last inspection last fall, that number has grown,” Dohner said. “We’re not in an emergency crisis, but we don’t want to be there either.”
The tower will be painted inside and out. It’s a project he described as a “four to six week nightmare” since the tower will be drained during that time.
Main breaks are possible, he said. Dohner noted pressure relief valves will be used throughout the system.
When finished, the exterior will be two-toned, with green for the bottom portion, he said. Butler and school logos may be incorporated at the top.
The water department is also exploring the purchase of a crane truck. The wastewater department has one, which the water department has used on occasion. When that happens, however, Dohner said the truck must be thoroughly cleaned with bleach to prevent cross-contamination.
Lanning reviewed the wastewater department’s proposed $2,165,485 budget, which is down from actual expenses in 2020 and 2021.
“In several areas, we have been judicial in trying to control our costs,” Lanning said. Chemicals used by the utility — those in the lab for testing and those used in the wastewater stream — have had “significant base increases” in recent years, including surcharges.
Hartman said he uses “positive promotions” monies in his budget when outside groups come to Butler for lunch or visits to attractions like the International Monster Truck Museum. “At the end of the year, if there’s any money left over, sometimes, we donate that to a not-for-profit organization,” he said.
Later, Hartman said he recommended city employees receive a 4% increase for 2023, but asked elected officials to consider freezing their salaries at current rates, at least for a year, in light of looming recession.
Monday, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck reviewed tax levies in the proposed $4,288.076 budget. Of that total, $1,835,175 is to be raised through tax levies.
The budget includes $2.14 million in general fund expenditures, with $852,000 to be raised. The motor vehicle highway fund includes $750,000 in expenditures, with $287,790 to be raised. The special fire protection territory budget is listed at $422,145, with $288,180 to be raised. The fire territory equipment replacement fund is listed at $210,000, with $166,519 to be raised. The park and recreation fund is listed at $186,500, with $154,132 to be raised
The local income tax fund is listed at 203,485 with no funds to be raised. The economic development income tax (CEDIT) is listed at $142,000, also with no funds to be raised.
