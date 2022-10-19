BUTLER — An electrical fire in a rural Butler home was contained quickly Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched to 4824 C.R. 34 at 11:58 a.m., after the occupant saw fire in an electrical box and called 911.
Butler firefighters arrived at 12:09 p.m. and had the situation under control just after 12:30 p.m., containing the fire to a closet, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said.
While he did not have a cause of the blaze, Shultz said the fire appears to have started in the area of the panel box.
There were no injuries. The home sustained an estimated $35,000 to the structure and contents.
Butler firefighters were assisted by crews from Waterloo, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Auburn and Edgerton, Ohio, a Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance and American Electric Power. Hamilton firefighters stood by at Butler's station.
Fire crews returned to service at 1:58 p.m.
