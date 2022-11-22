BUTLER — By a 5-0 vote, the Butler City Council upheld a recommendation from the city’s Plan Commission to deny rezoning property.
Inspiration Ministries, represented by president and CEO Andy Foster, had sought to rezone the property from neighborhood business to multi-family residential.
The Plan Commission considered the request at its Nov. 14 meeting, but City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said that body voted 7-0 against the rezoning petition.
Most recently, the two-story house, once owned by Christ’s Church of Butler, had used the first floor for a thrift store, but donated the house to Inspiration Ministries, Foster said.
The neighborhood business classification allows residential use on the second floor while requiring a business to be located on the first floor — similar to downtown properties.
Because the Plan Commission’s vote is a recommendation and the City Council has final say, Foster was hoping to persuade that body to consider the zoning change.
Inspiration Ministries, Foster explained, is pursuing a $500,000 federal grant that would involve tearing down the existing house and constructing a new house on the property for two families. The zoning change was part of that application.
He said the organization owns several properties in Butler already, and hopes to be able to sell those houses to occupants, giving them the opportunity for home ownership and bring those houses onto the tax rolls.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Foster said. “Rentals for us are a means to an end. … We want to see the City of Butler be revitalized. This is next-step housing. This isn’t revolving door housing.”
The grant, he explained, doesn’t allow the group to build houses with commercial spaces. “If I could (get a grant like that), I would,” Foster said. “I can get grants for residential housing.”
He added that the grant scoring mechanism gives greater weight to projects that involve donations, blight and the ability to demolish and replace with new versus projects using bare ground.
Council members Tracey Hawkins and Eric Johnson encouraged Foster and Inspiration Ministries to look elsewhere in Butler as opposed to the West Main Street property.
“I am a big proponent of you,” Hawkins said. “You are doing great things, but I feel I need to go with the recommendation of the Plan Commission.”
On Facebook, the Cupbearer Café, which is part of Inspiration Ministries, announced it will close its Auburn location Dec. 10, with plans to move the Butler café to a larger downtown location in that community.
In other business, the council voted 4-1 — with Johnson casting the only no vote — to approve the third reading of an ordinance that will allow off-road vehicles and golf carts to operate on Butler streets.
No one spoke in favor of or in opposition to the ordinance at a public hearing.
In another 4-1 vote — again with Johnson voting no — the council approved the second reading of salaries for elected and appointed officials.
Salaries for the mayor, clerk-treasurer, city judge and individual council members will remain the same as 2022. Mayor Mike Hartman will be paid $20,000. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck will be paid $52,000. City Judge Richard Obendorf will be paid $24,950. The five council members will be paid $5,500 each.
In October, the council voted 3-2 to defeat a proposal that would have given a 4% raise to the clerk-treasurer and city judge.
As business agent for the Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory, the council also voted to approve two-year fire protection contracts with Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships.
Hollabaugh said Franklin Township will pay $13,020 per year; Stafford Township will pay $9,550 per year; and Troy Township will pay $8,715 per year. The contracts will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
The fire department’s new Rosenbauer rescue/engine has arrived, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said. The truck will be taken to a facility in Columbus to have equipment mounted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.