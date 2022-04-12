BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board approved new textbooks and welcomed back a former teacher and coach.
Monday, the school board unanimously approved the textbook adoption committee’s report on mathematics materials. Board members also heard a report about summer school plans.
The committee recommended using Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for grades K-6, McGraw-Hill for seventh and eighth grade and Brooks/Cole Cengage Learning for calculus. The committee recommended staying with McGraw-Hill, the current provider for algebra I, II and geometry, and with Brooks/Cole Cengage, the current provider for pre-calculus.
The school board signed a contract for Jim Hummer to teach social studies and math, starting in the fall of the 2022-2023 school year. Hummer taught at Eastside from 1992 to 1999 and served as head football coach during that time.
In addition to teaching, Hummer will be an assistant coach with the football program and will be involved in some leadership activities, according to Eastside Assistant Principal Orie Foster.
Linda Wolf, who has taught family and consumer science classes at Eastside for 37 years, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the school year. “She will be greatly missed,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said. “We certainly appreciate her years of service and dedication to the district.”
The board also accepted these resignations: Riverdale teacher Julie Yoder, effective at the end of the school year; Alesia Kaiser, support staff with the Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative, effective April 1; cafeteria employee Lisa Snyder, effective March 25.
The board granted medical leave requests for cafeteria employee Brenda Vinson and teacher/coach Ed Bentley.
The district will offer a variety of offerings this summer, including remedial, recommended and enrichment classes. Summer school will take place May 31 to June 24, according to Foster and Butler Elementary School Principal Kim Clark.
“We’re dividing the rosters up right now,” Clark said. “The next step is to meet individually with each classroom teacher, look over the list of names and make sure that we don’t have somebody who just really had a bad test day and have somebody mandated for summer school who’s been on the honor roll all year long.”
Remedial classes for math and language arts will be offered for grades K-6, she said. Enrichment and gifted and talented classes will be offered in grades K-5.
Foster said there will be no remedial classes offered for grades 7-8. “In place of that, we will continue to build in remediation within the school year,” he said. “The Going Green program has just taken off and is going really well.”
Foster said the program has shown a reduction in the number of F grades and behavioral referrals.
At the high school level, Eastside will offer physical education program, government, economics, U.S. history, math and English this summer for students who want “to get a little ahead of the game so they can participate in Impact or in our internship program,” he noted.
Foster shared the following dates:
Eastside will present the spring musical, “The Music Man,” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 in the Millie Hansen Auditorium.
Prom will take place Saturday, May 14 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. A grand march, weather permitting, will take place at the plaza across the street.
Traditional graduation will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Conwell said maintenance projects will include hallway renovations at Butler Elementary School, improvements to the vocational and business wing at Eastside and restroom improvements at football/baseball field. In addition, the district will conduct general classroom and parking lot maintenance.
The vocational improvements will include a hydroponics area, new work benches for mechanics and welding, Foster said. In addition, the agriculture department will use an open piece of ground east of the softball field to grow pumpkins.
Board president Leon Steury and board member Craig Davis expressed appreciation for being allowed to attend the national school board convention earlier this year.
