BUTLER — Butler Police recently began using a new tool to test for chemical substances.
With some potentially lethal substances on the streets, when police encounter a person suspected of carrying drugs, they want to know what they’re dealing with.
“We’re seeing people who are vaping and putting THC or CBD oil in it to get high with,” Police Chief Jim Nichols said. “An officer may think they’re just using a legal oil to vape with when in reality, there’s THC in the oil.”
While Butler Police haven’t encountered a substantial amount of fentanyl, it’s common in nearby states.
“It’s a deadly risk when it comes to fentanyl,” Nichols said. “It only takes an amount equivalent to two grains of salt; if it’s absorbed through the skin, it could be a deadly amount.”
While it hasn’t happened here, Nichols has heard of stories of officers being affected by simply brushing off what they thought was dust or dirt from their clothes, only to have come in contact with fentanyl powder.
“With the new drug pouches, since there is a removable swap, you can swab that powder and get an instant result, get the proper medical care to that officer and get them decontaminated.”
Nichols learned about the new tool from Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy, who invited officers to a training class on drug detection.
In early December, Nichols, Patrolman Joseph Griggs and Patrolman Jacob Smith attended the class, led by representatives of Detect-A-Chem, makers of the new tool.
“The way they work, there are one or two dabbers in each pouch that you utilize to take a sample that you want to test,” Nichols said.
A swab is placed half way in one of two testing pouches, each containing a liquid. The liquid mixes with the sample, resulting in a color indication. The officer then compares the color to different ones on the pouch to identify an illegal drug.
With this tool, police can identify heroin and opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, MDMA and ecstasy the potentially lethal fentanyl, which can be transmitted through the skin.
The pouches come with QR codes, enabling police to have a record of positive or negative test results, the time, date and GPS coordinates the test was administered.
“The other nice feature, which makes this a two-prong test, the app has the technology inside it to analyze the sample and confirm with the officer’s visual testing,” Nichols explained.
“This cuts down on the officer having a false reading since he has the smart app to confirm what the officer observes.”
Butler Police began using the new test kits shortly after the training class.
“I like the fact that it’s a two-prong test and that it can confirm what the officer’s visual observations are,” Nichols said when asked about the new drug detection tool. “I also like the fact that multi-drug pouch gives us the ability to test five different drugs at once, which is a cost-savings factor.
“It also assists us with our chain of custody,” the police chief explained. “It shows at what point in time that we took the narcotics into our possession and from whom. It also greatly reduces the amount of narcotics needed to perform the tests.”
Additional kits are available that can test for CBD oils, THC, cocaine, GHB, LSD, methamphetamine, synthetic cannibinoids and many other drugs.
“People are putting THC and CBD oils into things like gummy bears,” Nichols said. “We’re seeing that a little bit in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.