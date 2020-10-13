340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
New materials available
History: “Sex with Presidents: The Ins and Outs of Love and Lust in the White House” by Eleanor Herman.
Audio book: “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole.
Cooking, food and wine: “Amish Family Recipes: A Cookbook Across the Generations” by Lovina Eicher. “Sheet Pan Chicken: 50 Simple and Satisfying Ways to Cook Dinner” by Cathy Erway.
Health, mind and body: “Didn’t See that Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart” by Lou Silloh. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty.
Literature and fiction: “The Most Precious of Cargoes” by Jean-Claude Grumberg.
Science fiction and fantasy: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.
Large print: “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.
Upcoming events
The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The next Adult Crafts with Vivian will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. This month’s project is a picture frame and message board.
The next doTerra Essential Oils class with Lisa Gerardot and Dana Strock is at 6 p.m. Monday.
The second session of the youth reading program will begin Monday, lasting through Oct. 31.
The Afternoon Reader Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 to discuss the book, “Lake Season” by Denise Hunter.
Family Fun Night
The library’s Family Fun Night event will take a different form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual bingo game is taking place now through Oct. 29. Cards that include six basket tickets may be purchased for $5 at the library’s circulation desk.
Each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, one number will be called and posted on the library’s grand hall and digital sign, as well as on Facebook, website, Instagram. Each Tuesday, two numbers will drawn.
Multiple bingos can be won on the same card. Winners should bring their cards to the library to receive two basket tickets.
Visit the library to view some of the baskets, with more photos to be posted. Basket drawings will be held on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
