340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Evergreen library cardsDid you receive a new iPad, Kindle or e-reader for Christmas? The Butler Public Library has Evergreen Indiana library cards that provide access to over 100,000 e-books, e-audio books, videos and magazine titles. Contact the library for more information.
New materials available
Audio book: “The Survivors” by Jane Harper.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Flowers of Darkness” by Tatiana de Rosnay; “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanna Fluke.
Teen: “The Desolations of Devil’s Acre” (Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children series) by Ransom Riggs.
Children: “Big Rig Rescue!” by Chris Gall; “Class Pet Catastrophe,” “Lunch Swap Disaster,” “Zombies of the Science Fair,” “Sixth-Grade Alien,” “Missing — One Brain!” and “I Shrank My Teacher,” all by Bruce Coville; “Moo Hoo” by Candace Ryan; “Mr. Summerling’s Secret Code” (Treasure Troop series) by Dori Hillestad Butler; “On Sleepy Hill” by Patricia Hegarty; “Outside Art” by Madeline Kloepper; “Over the Shop” by Jonarno Lawson; “The Day the Kids Took Over” by Sam Apple; “Taking Care of Mama Rabbit” by Anita Lobel; “Please Don’t Read This Book” by Deanna Kizis.
Shot assistance offered
Senior citizens ages 65 and over who need help scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft for youth will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Announcements
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday.
Class size is limited.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.