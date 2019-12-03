BUTLER — Eastside sophomore Rowan Tinker isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and delve into a problem, determined to find a solution.
At the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October, she placed third with her science fair project focusing on genetic editing to improve biofuel production.
To get there, Tinker’s project won at the state FFA convention this past summer. She was one of 12 students invited to compete at the national convention.
Tinker’s project focused on genetic editing of bacteria for biofuel production. Her project was in the environmental services/natural resources, Division 3, based on age. She and members of Eastside’s FFA chapter attended the national convention.
Tinker, 15, is the daughter of John and Angela Slentz and Jared and Jennifer Tinker.
She invested countless hours on reading, research and thought to reach her conclusions.
“My goal was to be able to modify a bacteria so it can efficiently ferment both pentose and hexose sugars,” she said. “Since I could ferment all sugars in my ethanol source, it would increase my ethanol content.”
Last year, she also presented at the national convention, using different variables and pre-treatments to improve alcohol percentages in corn-based ethanol.
“This is definitely a big step forward,” she said. “It’s everything I did last year, but I added months of genetic research.
“I actually worked at Trine University and was able to genetically modify my bacteria, which was a very long process. Not only was it months of research, but also weeks after school going (to Trine) and working with it there.”
While genetic modification of bacteria has been around for some time, Tinker said it’s only been used in ethanol production recently.
“I’ve read a lot of articles about it,” she said. “Usually, when we see GMOs, we see them in food as a bad thing, but this could actually be affecting our fuel, our transportation and things we really don’t understand.
“I wanted to dive deeper to figure it out for myself and to keep going with that,” Tinker explained.
This latest project started in November 2018. After spending some months on research, in January, she was in contact with Trine staff. By spring, she was going to the university with one of her high school teachers after school for 1-4 hours at a time.
Whenever she had free time in school, Tinker was reading, writing procedures, making graphs or doing research. On average, she estimates that she spent 14 hours per week.
“My overall idea was that I could take DNA that codes for different proteins from one bacteria, take it out of that bacteria successfully, and be able to transform it into the cell membranes of another bacteria,” Tinker said.
“Since that bacteria now has that new DNA, it will start reading that DNA and make those proteins,” she said. “Since it’s able to do that, it’s able to use new sugars, which is very efficient for biofuel production.
“My idea was, if I could do this, it would not only speed up ethanol production, but also make a stronger ethanol content because you’re able to ferment more sugars,” she said. “This would be very beneficial because ethanol is very expensive to produce.
“It’s hard to access the sugars and ferment them, but if we can genetically modify our bacteria before we even start production, we will be able to speed it up and make it cheaper,” and ultimately reduce dependency on fossil fuels.
“For the last two years, I’ve worked with ethanol, and I wanted to continue that research,” she explained. “I am generally pro-ethanol, pro-renewable fuels for a greener environment, but I wanted to expand the genetics this year.
“It was a science I hadn’t explored before, and I got all the way to the university level,” she said. “It was really fascinating. People really don’t understand what goes on to make things like that happen in labs.
“I’m definitely going to work on this for another year and go even deeper into the genetics part of it.”
Her hard work paid off.
At the national convention, she was able to talk with sponsors and different companies about her research and findings.
“This is probably my favorite project that I’ve ever done,” she said. “I was so proud to present this at nationals.
“I had judges and other FFA advisors, and all of them told me they had never seen this done at our science fair level,” Tinker stated. “It was a great experience.
“This project is my blood, sweat and tears,” she continued. “There’s not a month that goes by that I’m not working on it.”
Tinker plans to attend Purdue University and study actuary science. “Math is my thing,” she said. “I like doing the math part of my projects a lot, such as the data tables.
“I want to try new bacteria and new genes,” Tinker said. “I’d like to go focus more on DNA sequencing and how that works before I go back into ethanol.”
