BUTLER — When teammates Skyelar Kessler and Grace Kreischer take the field today, they will be carrying on a family tradition of excellence within Eastside’s softball program.
Growing up, they’ve seen their moms’ respective letter jackets, the scrapbooks, game balls and rings.
Now, they have the chance to etch their names in Eastside softball lore.
Kessler, a senior, plays second base while Kreischer, a junior, plays down right field. Kessler’s mother, Nici (Steury) played second base on the Blazers’ regional championship teams of 1995 and 1996. Kreischer’s mother, Karla (Ridge) was the second baseman on Eastside’s 1998 state championship team.
They are among some of the best players to ever put on the pinstripes. While playing one of the most important infield positions given Eastside’s dominant pitching of the era, Nici Kessler went 29 games without an error in the 1995 season. Karla Kreischer still holds the season and career assist records.
The moms have provided valuable insight into what their daughters can expect on a big stage.
“My mom tells the story of how they got down toward the beginning of the (1998) game and then the rain came,” Grace Kreischer said. “They regrouped themselves, let everything go and played their best.”
“My mom just says, ‘Enjoy the moment,’” Skyelar Kessler said. “I think she misses this game more than anyone. She just always gives the advice to enjoy the moment, take it in and have fun.
“My mom just said how fun it was,” she continued. “She said it was so special to be playing in that situation and she was really appreciative of making it that far.”
“She would tell me how different the environment, the intensity and the pressure is a little higher, but not to let it get to me,” Kreischer said.
Both of the daughters understand what’s at stake and are appreciative of the opportunity that awaits.
“It’s definitely not another game,” Kessler said. “I’m just looking forward to making history. We’ve already made so much history. We’ve done things that not a lot of teams get to do in the lives, and I think that’s something so cool.
“I’m ready to go out there, kick some butt, and do what we have done all year.”
“I’m just looking forward to getting to play in the state championship game like my mom did,” Kreischer said.
In a season filled with memories, both Kessler and Kreischer point to the trick play Eastside executed for the final out in the first semi-state game as their biggest moment.
It was the exact same play their moms executed when they wore the green and white.
“My mom was so excited when we pulled it off,” Kessler said.
“My mom was calling it from the stands; ‘They’re going to run it, they’re going to run it,’” Kreischer said.
The girls, both members of Eastside’s sectional basketball championship earlier this year, can add more patches and hardware.
“Looking at my mom’s ring, it’s a nice ring,” Kreischer said. “I look at it often, and I’m like, ‘That’s cool. It’d be cool to pull that off.’”
“Just seeing the patches my mom was able to get throughout her high school career really sparked my interest,” Kessler said. “I was like, ‘I want to do that. I want to have a decorated jacket like you.’”
The atmosphere in the Kessler and Kreischer households has been hectic and exciting at the same time.
“It’s been very surreal to have somebody out there to go all the way, just like our group did,” Karla Kreischer said. “It’s fun to be part of in a different way.”
“I’ve always told (Skyelar) to go out and make your own memories,” Nici Kessler said. “I’ve always told her, ‘Don’t be like me, be more. She’s taken it and she’s going above me. I just made it to semi-state and here she is with a chance at state.”
Watching her daughter is much harder than when Kreischer played.
“It’s 10 times worse,” she said of the nerves. “It’s much more nerve-wracking than it ever was out on the field.
“I think those girls all have more confidence doing what they love to do,” she said. “As a mom, I love watching every single one of those kids.”
Away from the stands, Kessler is the lead teacher at the Lotus Learning Center, Eastside’s alternative school. In addition, she leads the Crossroads online recovery program and is department chair of special education. She and husband Brian have three daughters.
Kreischer is a licensed nurse, but works on the family farm where she and husband Jason are raising five daughters. “I get to make a title for myself regardless of what I’m doing,” she said. “Sometimes, I’m a marketing person and sometimes, I’m the CFO.
“A lot of what I do is supporting all of our kids in whatever their events are, working the family farm and keeping the home running.”
Both former players have fond memories.
“As a player, I was blown away by the community support,” Kreischer said. “They’ve had a huge community rallying thus far, and every step gets more and more fans and community members involved. I’m pretty sure when they step on the field Saturday, they’re going to be blown away by the amount of Eastside fans there to root for them.
“I’m pretty excited for them for that because that’s something I definitely remember.”
“The lifelong memories are number one,” Kessler said. “The relationships with my teammates and coaches, it’s a family, and it still is to this day. It’s more than the game of softball.
“I told (Skyelar) about our big game, of how you could look all the way around the field because we played at a place with small bleachers,” she continued. “Everybody had their chairs, and all the way around the field were Eastside people with their lawn chairs.
“I think she got to see that last game when they did their victory lap and it was solid Eastside fans.”
“I just want them to play their game,” Kreischer said. “As parents and fans who have been with these girls — sometimes since they were 6 and 7 — we know what they’re capable of. It’s been a fun ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.