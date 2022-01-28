Eastside's Laban Davis signs with Saint Francis

BUTLER — Playing quarterback means you’re in the thick of the action.
Everybody is watching what you do and how you handle yourself in pressure situations.
Time and again, Eastside senior Laban Davis demonstrated he had the maturity to match his athletic ability.
Now, he’ll take those tools to the next level as he signed Friday to play football at the University of Saint Francis.
He plans to study business and take advantage of the many internship opportunities available through the school.
“When I visited, I felt like I was home,” Davis said. “Just the culture and the mentality they have there … I could really tell that they wanted me to be there. That showed me that was the place for me.”
In three seasons under center, Davis led the Blazers to a 33-6 record, including a program-best 13-1 mark this season that ended in the Class 2A semi-state.
As any opposing coach will tell you, stopping the elusive quarterback was easier said than done.
This season, he established program records with 2,195 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. He threw for 1,709 yards and 21 touchdowns.
For his career, Davis ran for 4,140 yards and 55 touchdowns. His total yardage was second-best in school history. He finished with 4,971 passing yards and 65 touchdowns, the latter being a new school record.
“He’s gotten better at every aspect of football,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said of his quarterback.
“His sophomore year, he had no idea what he was doing at times, and he’ll even admit it, that there were times it was going pretty fast for him.
“Just the experience and his commitment to the weight room and his commitment to getting better at his craft” were keys to that growth, Mason said of Davis.
“From the time he was a sophomore to the time he was a senior, he was a completely different ballplayer. He took over games at times as a junior and a senior.
“What we don’t talk about enough is his leadership abilities,” Mason said. “There was no doubt when he was playing, he was going to win a football game. When you’re 33-6 as a starter, those are some pretty good numbers.”
Within Eastside's offense, Davis had a big role with every snap. Learning what to do — and more importantly what not to do — were valuable lessons he learned along the way.
“Definitely my maturity, mentally in pressure situations,” Davis said of his three-year progression.
“It was really just gaining confidence with all the guys and getting closer to them,” he said. “Mason always preached to me, ‘You’ve got to be the man,’ and just every day, telling myself that, and slowly gaining leadership and taking control.”
“You can’t say enough about a human being,” Mason said of Davis. “The fact that he’s a great human led him to become a better football player. As he became a better football player, he became a better leader.
“He’s been the backbone of our program for the last three years. I can’t be more happy with the situation that he has at Saint Francis.
“I think he’s going to be an excellent fit for what they’re going to attempt to do the next few years,” the Blazer coach said. “I’m proud of how he’s matured as a person, as a football player and as a leader.”
