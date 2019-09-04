The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 22-29. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Steven P. Allen, Avilla, speeding, $165 (DC).
- David N. Baileys, Tipp City, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Deborah J. Barker, Ossian, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Austin J. Boyd, Auburn, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Dario V. Braganini, Richland, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Devonte A. Buffenbarger, Auburn, expired license plate, $150 (DC).
- Brandon A. Burget, Churubusco, speeding, $170 (DC).
- Cathleen L. Meyer-Butler, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Zachary R. Curry, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Delbert E. Davis, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Gerry L. Davis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Stacy M. Dibley, Bristol, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jeffrey S. Ensch, Fort Wayne, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Ruth E. Fisk, Lake Odessa, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ricky A. Gaddis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Robert K. Graber, Butler, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- James G. Hanes, Avilla, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Jermarcus D. Hebble, Decatur, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Emily J. Hernandez, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Benjamin T. Hochstetler, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Brent A. Hook, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Ethan D. Hunnicut, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Billy P. Jeffries, Bronson, Michigan, unsafe lane movement, $165 (ISP).
- Zachary M. Johnson, Waterloo, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Kirk M. Kaelber, Clinton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Jerome J. Karn III, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- John S. Kroh, Wabash, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Gregory A. Krug, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Barry C. Labov, Fort Wayne, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (DC).
- Michael L. Lash, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- John E. Liechty, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Mark A. Lundquist, Portage, speeding in work site, $435.50 (ISP).
- Renell K. Miller, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Michell A. Moon, Canton, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Russell Moore, Dolomite, Alabama, speeding, $194 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
- Matthew R. Morris, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Samuel R. Pender, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Zachary P. Raber, Harlan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- William R. Raymond, Mansfield, Ohio, truck in violation of maximum weight restrictions, $1,430.50 (ISP).
- Danny E. Roberts, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- John D. Rogers, Garrett, expired registration, $175 (GPD).
- Brandon L. Ryan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Loren C. Sanchez, Garrett, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
- Mark W. Schlemmer, Mishawaka, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Jenna R. Schmidt, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Billie J. Shetley Jr., Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Makayla R. Smith, St. Marys, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Jacob T. Sorgen, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Eric S. Sponhower, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ryan M. Steere, Garrett, expired registration, $150 (WPD).
- Tessa R. Stetler, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jacob D. Stout, Elkhart, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Heath A. Sudlow, Hicksville, Ohio, disregarding stop sign, $196 (ISP).
- Charles S. VanRees, Muskegon, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Marcia K. Weller, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Robert J. Winebrenner, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Amanda J. Woods, Gregory, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jessica C. Xool, Anniston, Alabama, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
