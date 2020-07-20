BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District is forging ahead for the first student day Tuesday, Aug. 4, with a mixture of in-person and remote education.
In a series of videos released last week, school officials explained how remote learning will be used this year, along with health and clinic guidelines and cleaning protocols.
Eastside Principal Larry Yoder, IT coordinator Tim Dale, Eastside school nurse Kelly Brock and district maintenance supervisor Rod Laux were featured in the videos.
“With the uncertainty of things at this point and the ever-changing guidelines and restrictions placed upon us, we all know that this will be a very challenging year,” Yoder said.
He explained the differences between eLearning — a program DeKalb Eastern and many other districts adopted several years ago to deal with weather-related cancellations — and remote learning, which will be used this year.
“(ELearning) was never designed for multiple days in a row, so it was no surprise that two months of eLearning was highly ineffective. DeKalb Eastern recognized this and has made drastic changes to fix the problem,” Yoder said.
“We have supplied each teacher with a device called Swivl, and this device will allow the school to livestream direct instruction from the classroom, in real time, to a student working from home. This type of instruction is called remote learning.”
Remote learners will log in to each class at the appropriate time, he explained, and they will have the ability to participate in classroom discussion and ask questions. Remote learners will be expected to complete all assignments, activities and assessments.
“Our goal is to make the remote learning experience as real as possible, making it as if the remote learner is sitting in the classroom with their peers,” Yoder said. “With this new technology, we will be able to provide direct instruction through remote learning in case of a COVID-related closing.”
Families who do not have good internet connections should contact their school for assistance, school officials advised.
“Our students deserve the best education possible, and we want to work with you to make this happen,” Yoder said. “Our kids deserve it.”
Families who choose to have their children attend remotely will be contacted by the school district with additional information.
In another video, Dale demonstrated how Swivl works. Each teacher will wear a lanyard containing a microphone as Swivl follows and tracks in the classroom.
It comes with additional microphones so remote learners can hear questions asked by students in the classroom, and speakers so teachers can hear questions from remote learners.
“Your teacher’s going to be able to interact with you in real time,” Dale explained. “You’re not going to have to send your question through an email and then wait until they have a prep period or another time to be able to answer the question.”
The system also will record and store lectures for a short period of time for students to revisit.
Kelly Brock, school nurse at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, outlined changes to school clinic and health policies.
Each building will have an isolation room in the office, separate from the regular clinic.
Students who inform their teachera they don’t feel well and don’t have a mask on will be issued a mask and sent to the clinic door for assessment.
“If a child develops a fever over 100 degrees at school or at home, he or she must be fever-free, below 100 degrees, for 72 hours without a fever-reducing medication,” Brock explained. “This is a change from our previous policy that was 24 hours without a fever.”
If a child is sent home with COVID-like symptoms, parents will be asked to seek advice from their physician for quarantine guidelines. If a student does not see a physician, the school district will follow Indiana Board of Health guidelines before the student can return.
“Please do not send your child to school if he or she is ill. Also, please do not send them to school if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” Brock said.
She outlined several guidelines, including the recommended use of face masks in school, and the mandatory use of face masks on the school bus; the importance of frequent handwashing or the use of hand sanitizer; social distancing and covering the mouth and nose areas when coughing or sneezing.
“Together, we can make this a healthy school year for all of our students,” Brock said.
Laux explained cleaning protocols that will be in place this year.
When students enter the building and classrooms, they will be greeted with and encouraged to use hand sanitizer. Classrooms will have hospital-grade disinfectant for use during the school day.
Large sprayers and foggers will be employed each evening for sanitation purposes. Buses will be fogged before and after routes.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe and keep everyone at school so they can learn,” Laux said.
The videos and additional information are available on the school district’s website, dekalbeastern.com.
