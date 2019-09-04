Police make arrests
- Travis Egly, 22, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
- Bryanna Sprague, 23, of the 200 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
- Nathan Conn, 38, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged contempt of court.
- Spencer Sistevaris, 20, of the 2000 block of East Gump Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Aug. 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
- Frank Bard, 44, of the 200 block of Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Aug. 25 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
- Timothy Hopkins, 38, of the 600 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Aug. 25 by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with dealing in methamphetamine as a Level 2 and Level 3 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.