BUTLER — New council districts will need to be drawn up and approved in the City of Butler.
That was the message Monday from City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh during an otherwise short meeting.
Citizens and council members alike will have voices in the process. The new districts must be approved by the end of 2022, Hollabaugh said.
Redistricting is necessary, he explained, to comply with a new census report.
By law, within two years of a new census count, legislative bodies must adopt new districts if there are representation disparities.
Butler’s 2020 census showed 2,635 residents. Divided by four — the number of council districts — that comes to 658.75 residents per district.
District 1, represented by Tracey Hawkins, is the smallest of the four with 558 residents, while District 4, represented by Eric Johnson, is the largest with 753 residents, a difference of 195 residents and a 29.6% deviation.
By comparison, District 2, represented by Mark Cline, has 669 residents. District 3, represented by Darren Alloway, has 655 residents.
By law, the population deviation between the largest and small districts must be less than 10%. “Anything more than 10% is considered unconstitutional,” Hollabaugh explained.
“In the upcoming weeks, I would like the council to come up with suggestions how you’d like them redrawn,” Hollabaugh said. “Once we get that ball rolling, we’ll look for public input. The public needs to be involved as much as possible.”
While there aren’t many set rules in creating new districts, he said shorter, contiguous border lines are preferred. Also, a district can’t be wholly located within another district, creating an “island.”
“The challenge is to draw the lines in a concise manner, but yet meet that population deviation of less than 10%,” Hollabaugh said.
While there is a large discrepancy between two districts, all four districts may need to be redrawn to achieve more equal population distribution.
“You can’t really mess with one district without affecting all four,” he added.
Johnson, a 20-year member of the City Council, can’t ever remember council districts having to be redrawn.
At the beginning of the meeting, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger presented a plaque to U.S. Postal Service employee Amber Dock, who works at the Butler Post Office.
In January, Dock observed accumulating mail at a Butler residence. Emergency responders were called and rescued an unconscious individual in the home.
Earlier, Heffelfinger told the Butler Board of Works he is working to procure a formal quote to update security cameras in the city’s parks, utility treatment facilities and municipal buildings.
One company he talked with gave a rough estimate of $30,000, which would also include connectivity upgrades and two servers for data storage.
“I’ve been here for almost two years, and for two years, we’ve been fighting with these cameras,” Heffelfinger said. “Very seldom do we have more than a third of these cameras working.”
In other business, board members Johnson and Robert Haywood approved a $12,000 quote from Hollabaugh as counsel for an upcoming bond issue.
Board members also approved a $25,171 payment to Donohue & Associates and a $7,500 pay to Lori Shipman Consulting LLC for their work in the ongoing long-term control plan at the wastewater treatment plant. The monies come from the state revolving loan fund awarded to the city for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.