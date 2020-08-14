Butler, IN (46721)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.