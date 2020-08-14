AUBURN — Three candidates filed this week for school board races in DeKalb County, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Mark E. Thrush is running for the Butler Township seat on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, creating a contested race. Marcus J. Carlson previously filed as a candidate for that seat.
School board President Wayne Funk currently represents Butler Township.
Joshua C. Newbauer has filed for the Fairfield-Smithfield townships seat on the DeKalb Central school board, the first candidate to register for that seat. Jay Baumgartner said last month he will not seek re-election to the Fairfield-Smithfield seat, after serving on the board for 12 years.
Jeremy S. Hill has filed for re-election to an at-large seat on the Hamilton school board, the first candidate to run for that seat.
Candidates have until noon Friday to file for school board seats. Filing can be done at the Clerk of the Circuit Court office, located on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
School board members will be chosen by voters in the Nov. 3 election.
As of Friday, these candidates have filed. Incumbent office-holders are indicated by (I):
School board (nonpartisan)
DeKalb Central
City of Auburn: John G. Davis and Heather M. Krebs (I).
Fairfield-Smithfield townships: Joshua C. Newbauer.
Jackson-Union townships: Valerie K. Armstrong (I).
DeKalb Eastern
Spencer Township: Leon L. Steury (I).
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
Butler Township: Marcus J. Carlson and Mark E. Thrush.
Keyser Township: Jerry A. Weller (I).
Hamilton Community Schools
At-Large: Jeremy S. Hill (I).
Congressional
U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District: Jim Banks (I), Republican, and Chip Coldiron, Democrat.
State offices
Governor: Eric Holcomb (I), Republican; Woodrow (Woody) Hayes, Democrat, and Donald G. Rainwater II, Libertarian.
Attorney General: Todd Rokita, Republican, and Jonathan Weinzapfel, Democrat.
County offices
Commissioner, Northeast District: Kevin L. Heller, Democrat, and Todd Sanderson, Republican.
Commissioner, Southeast District: Michael (Mike) Watson, Republican.
County Council (elect 3): Bob Krafft (I), Republican; Amy Prosser, Republican and Dave Yarde (I), Republican.
Circuit Court Clerk: Holly A. Albright (I), Republican.
Recorder: Leta Hullinger, Republican.
Surveyor: Michael C. Kline (I), Republican.
Treasurer: Sandra S. Wilcox (I), Republican.
Judge of DeKalb Superior Court I: Adam Squiller, Republican.
