These tickets were paid in Butler City Court May 14-21. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Billy J. Albertson, Butler, failure to yield, $194 (BPD); false and fictitious registration, $173 (BPD); no license when required, $173 (BPD).
Ronald C. Armstrong, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD).
John H. Badger, Garrett, no operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Laura L. Benavidez-Bermudez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Melvin A. Bowker, Ashley, unsafe lane movement, $170 (AUB).
Ion Catan, Loveland, Ohio, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Dylan J. Clark, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Esteban R. Cuenca, Butler, no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Kelsey T. Dougherty, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB).
James A. Dyck, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Chayleigh J. Gressett, Fort Wayne, window tint violation, $165 (DC).
Alejandro Guzman, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
Lacey J. Issa, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
Robert M. Jamieson, Lexington, South Carolina, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
Brieyana J. Kemp, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $175 (DC).
Justin C. Lewis, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Melissa L. Miller, Auburn, speeding, $249 (DC); driving while suspended, $256 (AUB); driving while suspended, $256 (DC); no insurance, $256 (AUB).
Tai H. Montgomery, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Jack S. Musson, Fremont, expired registration, $150 (DC).
Andrew C. Neuenschwander, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Juan A. Villafuerte-Reyes, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Jordan L. Richey, Woodburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Trevor S. Rigsby, Garrett, window tint violation, $175 (DC).
Erica R. Robinson, Garrett, speeding, $165 (DC).
Melissa A. Rowland, Angola, driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
Tyler J. Schlabach, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Troy D. Sellers, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nicholas J. Sholl, Antwerp, Ohio, speeding, $173 (AUB).
Justin R. Simpkins, Anderson, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jacob D. Slonaker, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Shane A. Smith, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license in possession, $175 (AUB).
Megan L. Snavely, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Sanford S. Steiler, Butler, nuisance violation, $185.50 (BPD).
Arianna S. VanDiver, Albany, speeding, $196 (DC).
Carol Volpe, Howe, following too closely, $171 (DC).
L.G. Ward, Butler, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $196 (GPD).
Samantha J. Ward, St. Joe, speeding, $175 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Terry L. Ward, Spencerville, speeding, $175 (BPD).
John F. Williams, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
