Butler home destroyed in Friday fire

BUTLER — No one was home when fire destroyed a rural Butler home just before 6 p.m.
Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said the home at 2801 C.R. 55, north of U.S. 6, was a rental property owned by Benton Gibson. One person lived in the house, but was not in the home when the fire was reported.
Firefighters from Waterloo, Auburn, Corunna, Ashley and Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville) assisted Butler crews at the scene. A Parkview EMS ambulance also responded. Edgerton, Ohio firefighters covered Butler’s station.
The house was declared a total loss. Shultz estimated total damage to be $50,000.
He said how the fire started remains under investigation. Shultz did say the fire is believed to have started in the living room area of the home.
No injuries were reported.
