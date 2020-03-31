BUTLER — Forty-four years ago today — Wednesday, March 31, 1976 — the first edition of The Butler Bulletin rolled off the presses.
The newspaper was owned by Joe Shelton, Carolyn Shelton and Carolyn’s parents, Max and Betty Gray.
According to a photo in that first edition, Max was the publisher, Betty was the office manager and outlying news manager. Joe was the editor and advertising manager. While Carolyn didn’t have an official title, according to a photo caption, she had one of the most important jobs of all, setting the news.
The Sheltons had moved to Butler in February 1976, and Carolyn’s parents followed that summer, Carolyn explained. The Grays rented an apartment above the Cooper Jewelry store, the location of today’s Broadway Café restaurant.
The Grays had been approached by community leaders about starting a paper, as Max had background in the industry.
Carolyn remembers the satisfaction of getting that first edition finished.
“Getting that first edition out was wonderful,” she said. “We were learning our way. We worked seven days a week that week and every week thereafter.
“We were up all night putting the paper together on that first edition. We were so happy about getting it done and prayed the community would be pleased.”
That first edition featured a front page photo of the Grays and Sheltons, introducing them to the community. It also featured a photo of business man Jack Bercaw shaking Max Gray’s hand after Bercaw purchased the first subscription to the new publication.
For several years, the newspaper’s banner featured a photo of Susie the Deer, Butler’s mascot.
Advertisers in that first edition included Knisely National Bank, Parkison TV Sales & Service, Maxton Motors, Kaiser’s Super Market, Spake & Watson Inc., Laub Auto Parts, Geddes Drug Store, Sutton’s Super Valu, Cooper’s Jewelry and Gifts, Kandel Insurance, Gambles Store, In Fashions, Armstrong Floral, the Economy House, Ready Sales & Service, Laub Bros. Oil Co., the Ye Old Knick Knack Gift Shoppe, Universal Tool & Stamping Co., John Nugen Furniture & Interiors, Lane Realty, Upp’s Dairy Treat, Tule’s Standard station and the Butler Lumber Co.
With the Butler Bulletin’s founding, the community had two newspapers for s short time.
The Record-Herald, itself a combination of two newspapers — the Butler Record and the Butler Herald — was the other weekly publication. By March 1977, however, the Record-Herald ceased to exist. The Bulletin acquired the Record-Herald and assumed its volume dating.
In the early days, Carolyn remembers her grandmother, Grace Zitzman, who lived in Auburn, driving to Butler every Monday for a few weeks to spend the night for taking care of the Sheltons’ children so they could finish the paper.
“Some of my favorite memories were getting to learn about people when writing a feature story,” Shelton said. “I also enjoyed taking pictures at basketball games.”
Additional memories included friendships she made with fellow reporters who also covered Butler City Council meetings and having interns from Ball State University’s journalism program for several years.
In 1982, during flooding in Fort Wayne, the Butler Bulletin sent two of those interns to cover the event as President Ronald Reagan came to the city to throw some sandbags and help volunteers.
“They got great experience because they got to ride with the press bus with all the national reporters,” she said.
“I still get a chuckle when I remember school kids telling me I spelled their name wrong while riding by me on their bike,” Shelton added.
“Things I learned about the business is that there is no time off; there is always a hard deadline, and people aren’t always happy with your work.”
