Firefighters hosting
dinner Saturday
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department will host a chicken and pork chop dinner beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event will take place at the Spencerville Community Club until 4 p.m. or until sold out.
Price is $10. Dinner includes a chicken half or pork chop, baked beans, potato chips and a cookie.
Butler food pantry sets two distributions
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold two distribution dates each in October, November and December.
The food pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will distribute commodities only from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. The regular monthly distribution will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
November dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for regular monthly distribution.
December dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for regular monthly distribution.
Helping Hands Ministry open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
AUBURN — An Alzheimer’s Association support group meets at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups around the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers.
Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.
