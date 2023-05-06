BUTLER — A Butler business must find a different method of accessing a second floor apartment.
Monday, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson denied a request from Hamid Mojtahedi, owner of Route 6 Bar and Grill at 110 W. Main St., from building a stairway along the east side of the building.
If allowed, the stairway would actually encroach upon city-owned property, namely Dick Miller Park right next door, where use of alcohol and smoking products is prohibited by ordinance.
Mojtahedi said the stairway would not have direct access to the bar. He was asked to come up with an alternate location for the main stairway and directed to reach out to the DeKalb County Building Department to determine if an emergency exit would also be required.
The board did agree to allow Mojtahedi to place a dumpster partially on city property in order to clean out the second floor apartment.
The Board of Works approved a $10,735 quote from American Pump and Repair to install a high tide alarm system for the water tower.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning explained he wants to convert all of the alert systems to the same system; currently, three different systems are in use. The system from American Pump would match what is used in all of the city’s lift stations. He noted making the switch should reduce annual maintenance costs by 50%.
Later, by a 5-0 vote, the Butler City Council passed a resolution to offer a deferred compensation plan to full-time employees. Police officers, volunteer firefighters, elected officials and part-time employees may also participate if they choose.
In other business, the council approved multiple statements of benefits from four businesses and industries that receive tax abatements: Color Master has three abatements, Forest River has four abatements, Sebert Oil has two abatements and Therma-Tru has five abatements.
The council also approved a transfer resolution, moving $58,185 already allocated in existing accounts into accounts where needed. The transfer includes Butler City Court and motor vehicle highway funds. Pay for one of the court clerks was adjusted, necessitating the transfer. The MVH transfer will help pay for engineering services from Wessler Engineering.
In a separate action, the council approved additional appropriations to use the $5,715,000 in water bond issue funds and wastewater bond issue funds to start paying bills related to the North Broadway infrastructure project.
The action also enables the city to start spending proceeds of a $600,000 grant it received on behalf of Inspiration Ministries toward construction of two recovery houses.
Lanning gave an update on the North Broadway project.
From talking with Bowen Engineering representatives, Mayor Mike Hartman gave a progress report on the North Broadway project. As of Monday’s meeting, a 15-inch sanitary sewer and associated laterals have been replaced between Green and Washington streets.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said downspouts are being found connected to the existing sanitary sewer system.
“That’s not authorized by ordinance,” Lanning said. “We don’t allow that into our sanitary system. As they go through each area, they are not reattaching those into the sanitary system.”
Code enforcement officer Mike Fry submitted his April activities report.
There were six instances of parked in yards, with all issues resolved. There were five complaints of curbside trash placed too early at the curb, with all issues resolved.
There were six vehicles with expired plates. All but one have been rectified. There was one instance of home improvements being made without a permit. That violation was turned over to the planning department.
Hartman announced DeKalb County Homeland Security director Jason Meek will lead a discussion about train derailments and emergency preparedness at 6 p.m. Monday. The program will take place in the second floor conference room at Butler City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
