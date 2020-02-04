Medical Mission fundraiser planned
ROME CITY — A fundraiser to support Children’s Medical Mission West will be Friday, Feb. 7, at Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The fundraiser for the nonprofit Christian organization based in Ohio will include an hors d’oeuvres buffet, a dessert bar, a silent auction and live music featuring Ain’t Your Mama.
Tickets are $30 per person or $200 for a table. For reservations, contact Tiffany Parks at 7parksfamily@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to Children’s Medical Mission West, 15595 Waynesfield Road, Waynesfield, OH 45896 or through the Children’s Medical Mission West website: cmmwest.com.
