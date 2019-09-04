Middle and high school students across Indiana who need extra help with math and science are invited to contact the homework hotline Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. ET.
AskRose is intended to guide students through a homework problem and teach them how to find the solution without just giving them the answer.
More than 30 tutors are available through the program, each of which is a Rose-Hulman student studying math, science or engineering. Each tutor must complete a training program prior to helping students to ensure they’re capable of covering 6th through 12th grade subjects, including calculus and advanced physics.
Students can submit questions online via live chat at AskRose.org, by calling the toll-free number at 877-275-7673 or by emailing questions any time during the day (students will receive a response during operating hours).
AskRose also has more than 500 student resources, including study guides and video lessons.
Finding a tutor can be expensive and time consuming, which is why AskRose is a wonderful alternative for busy families that need another hand. I strongly encourage students in Senate District 14 looking for extra homework help to contact AskRose and take advantage of this free service.
As always, feel free to contact my office with questions or concerns regarding this topic or others by email at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or phone at 800-382-9467.
