BUTLER — After being in idle for the past few months, the wheels began rolling forward as, by a 4-1 vote, the Butler City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets.
The measure must be passed on two more readings before golf carts and ORVs are legal on the streets. Because the ordinance includes fines and penalties, the council must hold a public hearing before the third and final reading.
The second reading is presumed to take place at the council’s next meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, with the public hearing and third reading possible on Monday, Nov. 21.
After the last council meeting, further amendments were made to the ordinance, from discussion between City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, Mayor Mike Hartman and Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger that would have adjusted language, not permitting operation between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset and a half-hour before sunrise.
Other proposed revisions included a provision for municipal ORVs to operate without permit for city maintenance purposes; increasing the annual registration fee from $35 to $75; and changing the registration process from an annual date to appointment by request during the calendar year.
Hollabaugh suggested the council could have a town hall meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the second-floor conference meeting room to allow residents to come and voice their opinions for or against the ordinance.
Golf cart and ORV supporter Amanda Knapp said a town hall meeting is “just going to drag it out even more.”
District 3 council member Darren Alloway agreed it was time for the council to vote one way or another. “We keep pushing it out, pushing it out. We keep coming up with all these other things.
“I was the one that said it last week; we need to either move on or move out.”
In making his motion in support of the ordinance, Alloway said he favored the original language that was read and tabled at the Oct. 3 meeting. His motion was seconded by At-Large council member Bill White.
District 1 council member Tracey Hawkins and District 2 council member Mark Cline also cast affirmative votes, with District 4 council member Eric Johnson voting against the motion.
The ordinance does not allow golf carts or ORVs to be operated on state or federal highways, which includes U.S. 6 and S.R. 1 in Butler. Instead, those vehicles must come to a complete stop and cross those highways at 90-degree angles.
“It’s passed on first reading. An ordinance in Indiana and under common council rules, it has to go through three readings,” Hollabaugh said following the vote. “There is a penalty phase as part of this ordinance, so under Indiana law, it requires a public hearing.”
“The soonest this would get passed is Nov. 21,” Hartman said. “We’ve emphasized this many times; just because we’re talking about this does not give everyone the right to be on the streets with their golf carts and ORVs.
“We had an incident over the weekend, and I’ve talked to the chief about this. There will be zero tolerance going forward on any of this stuff,” the mayor continued.
Earlier, by a 3-2 vote, the council rejected an amended ordinance for elected officials pay.
At previous meetings, the council supported employees receiving a 4% pay raise in 2023. That raise didn’t include council members and the mayor.
The defeated ordinance would have given 4% raises to Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, increasing the salary for that position by $2,080 to $54,080; to City Judge Richard Obendorf, an increase of $998 to $25,948; and to Hollabaugh, an increase of $1,228 to $31,928.
The ordinance had the mayor’s salary remaining at $20,000 and individual council members being paid $5,500 each.
White and Johnson cast votes in favor of this version, with Alloway, Cline and Hawkins voting against it.
After the vote, Alloway said it is important to show solidarity, emphasizing that a recession is coming and the city needs to watch its spending moving forward.
“I just feel we should show solidarity; all for one, as a team,” he said. “Things are going to get tough. If you watch the news or read the paper, it’s going to get tough.
“I just think we should show solidarity amongst all of us, to say that we’re willing to make sacrifices. I’ve taken concessions before in my job to keep working.
“It’s coming. That’s just my opinion,” Alloway said.
Cline said he would like to see all elected officials waive raises for 2023, but stated he was OK with employees receiving raises.
Immediately after that vote, the 2023 salary ordinance for employees was approved by a 5-0 vote on its third and final reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.