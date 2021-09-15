The City of Butler has an aging, 100-year-old plus water line it was hoping to repair, in part, it hoped, with an Indiana Finance Authority State Water Infrastructure (SWIF) grant.
When grant recipients were announced earlier this week, Butler’s name wasn’t on the list. Garrett and Waterloo’s names didn’t make the award list either.
Butler had applied for $5 million — the maximum amount possible — in hopes of using those funds, along with local dollars, to replace an aging, frequently-patched water main on North Broadway (S.R. 1).
Garrett was seeking approximately $1.9 million to help fund a centrifuge project at its wastewater treatment plant.
Waterloo also applied for the maximum amount $5 million in hopes of using it to help pay for its $9 million project.
The town of Waterloo is currently in the middle of the reconstruction of its wastewater treatment facility, including replacing water and sewer lines within the town. The renovations also include the updating of existing lift stations and collection systems.
The town was forced to upgrade its system by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management after several sewage overflow incidents.
Despite not getting the grant, Town Manager Pam Howard said the town will continue to pursue other options including the possibility of applying for a State Revolving Fund loan.
In August, Waterloo was awarded a USDA grant for the project, which will pay a portion.
In Noble County, the communities of Albion and Avilla were hoping for state funds to assist with projects.
Avilla was eyeing upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant among other projects.
Albion was seeking funding to help fix its ongoing issue with too much ammonia being released from its sewer ponds.
Almost 500 applications were received, according to the IFA’s website, requesting more than $700 million in assistance.
The IFA said project funding was prioritized for communities with: An estimated user rate above $100 for wastewater only; $70 for drinking water only; $15 for stormwater only; a low to moderate median income household income; a moderate to high level of co-funding; and projects that address regional needs.
“We’re going to have to find alternative funding somewhere,” Butler Mayor Mike Hartman said. “We may try the 2022 round. We may try the OCRA grants.
“This is a project we’re really wanting to get started,” he said. “It’s something that really should have been started 20 years ago. We want to get these projects (completed) instead of kicking the can down the road.”
This was the Butler’s third unsuccessful attempt at procuring state funding for infrastructure projects. Two previous attempts to gain Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grants for upgrades to the stormwater system on the south side of the city were also unsuccessful.
Before the grant announcement, Butler’s City Council had approved raising water rates assuming the city would not receive a grant. The city will also pursue a bond issue for the needed repairs.
At a meeting in August, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said simply maintaining the line isn’t enough.
“We’re sitting on roughly 18 miles of water main. We’ve got some old cast stuff that’s been in the ground almost 100 years. That’s where the issues lie,” he said.
“There’s a lot of lead surfaces there. Whether we get the grant or not, that work needs to be completed,” Dohner said. “I can think of 12 or 13 breaks on that (North Broadway) line. Every one I’ve dug up has been lead.”
Hartman understands that not every project can receive funding, but he can’t comprehend why Allen County received a $5 million grant when it already had $135 million ready to contribute toward a project.
“That $5 million is kind of make-or-break for Butler,” Hartman said. “When you already have $135 million to put into it, $5 million is a drop in the bucket.
“It’s disappointing, but we’ll come up with another method,” he added. “It’s very frustrating, but it’s not the end of the world.”
