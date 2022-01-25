BUTLER — A total of 257 violation notices were issued in 2021 according to a year-end report from Butler code enforcement officer Mike Fry.
Tall grass and trash accumulation were the two leading violation categories. Fry issued 102 notices for tall grass and 83 for trash according to the report.
Last year, there were 43 notices of expired plates on vehicles. Fry issued 11 parking notices, seven building repair notices and seven notices of brush and tree limbs.
There were three reports of dogs running loose and two instances of work being performed without a building permit.
Four violations are still pending, according to his report.
In eight instances, Fry indicated he worked with homeowners on issues.
In addition, he reported working with the building and health departments on health and safety issues at a Butler apartment complex that is carrying over into the new year.
In other instance, Fry worked with a business to clean up around the exterior of its building.
